



Noida-based Indian Robotics Solution has achieved a significant milestone by delivering more than 150 indigenously developed Chetak Kamikaze FPV drones to the Indian Army.





This delivery underscores the growing role of Indian start-ups in strengthening the country’s defence ecosystem through innovation and indigenous technology.





The Chetak drones, designed as first-person-view kamikaze platforms, are tailored for precision strikes and battlefield effectiveness, reflecting a shift towards advanced unmanned systems in modern warfare.





The drones are engineered to provide frontline units with enhanced tactical capabilities, combining affordability with operational impact. Their Kamikaze design allows them to be deployed for high-value target neutralisation, offering the Army a cost-effective solution for asymmetric engagements.





The FPV configuration ensures that operators maintain direct visual control, enabling precise manoeuvring and accurate targeting in complex combat environments.





Indian Robotics Solution’s achievement highlights the increasing reliance on indigenous defence technology to reduce dependency on imports. By delivering these drones in significant numbers, the company has demonstrated its production capacity and readiness to support large-scale military requirements.





This step also reflects the broader national emphasis on self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with initiatives to empower domestic industry and enhance operational preparedness.





The delivery of the Chetak drones represents not only a technological success but also a strategic advancement for the Indian Army. It equips units with versatile unmanned systems capable of adapting to diverse battlefield scenarios, from surveillance and reconnaissance to precision strike missions.





The accomplishment positions Indian Robotics Solution as a key contributor to India’s evolving drone warfare capabilities, reinforcing the narrative of indigenous innovation driving military modernisation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







