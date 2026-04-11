



India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri concluded his three‑day visit to the United States with a series of high‑level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy and defence.





His discussions with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright centred on advancing energy security, expanding bilateral energy trade, and exploring new areas of collaboration such as nuclear power, coal gasification, and LPG exports. The Indian Embassy in Washington confirmed that these talks were part of efforts to deepen the India‑U.S. Energy Partnership.





U.S. Ambassador to India Sergei Gor, who attended the meeting, emphasised America’s readiness to cooperate with India in civil nuclear energy following the passage of the SHANTI Act. He noted that the legislation, which came into force last December, represents the most sweeping reform in India’s civil nuclear sector, opening the space to private participation and repealing both the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010.





Gor added that the U.S. was equally prepared to expand cooperation in coal gasification and LPG exports.





During his visit, Misri also held talks with senior officials from the Departments of Defence, Commerce, and State. On Thursday, he met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscoring the breadth of India’s engagement with Washington.





Parallel to Misri’s visit, India’s Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh travelled to the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, where he interacted with General Gregory M. Guillot, Commander of US‑NORTHCOM/NORAD. The Indian Air Force described the exchange as a productive discussion on complex operational modalities, reflecting the growing strength of the partnership.





Ambassador Gor separately met U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defence Steve Feinberg and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll. He highlighted that defence cooperation between the two countries continues to grow, making both nations safer and stronger.





Discussions included deepening ties through defence sales of U.S. equipment and strengthening interoperability between the armed forces. Gor also noted the momentum in the relationship since Driscoll’s visit to New Delhi in January, stressing the role of both armies in bolstering defence ties.





In addition, Gor met Dylan Johnson, Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs, and Michael Needham, Counsellor in the Department of State. He described them as tireless advocates for America’s strength and prosperity, expressing eagerness to welcome them to India soon.





Agencies







