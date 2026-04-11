



US intelligence has detected that China is gearing up to ship advanced weapons to Iran in the coming weeks, according to a CNN report citing three individuals familiar with the latest assessments.





The report highlights preparations by Beijing to deliver new air defence systems to Tehran, with shipments potentially arriving within a few weeks.





To obscure the origin of these deliveries, there are signs that China plans to channel the consignments via third countries.





A related story notes a US delegation led by JD Vance has arrived in Pakistan for high-stakes talks with Iran, as covered in the Economic Times.





The U.S. State Department, the White House, and the Chinese embassy in Washington have not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter. The development comes at a sensitive time, as the U.S. and Iran are scheduled to hold high‑level negotiations in Islamabad on Saturday. These talks are aimed at finding a resolution to the six‑week‑old war between the two countries.





This comes amid reports of the delegation landing in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, for negotiations aimed at brokering peace, enforcing a ceasefire, and addressing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, involving figures like Donald Trump, Sharif, and Asim Munir.





The article features an image of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy soldiers in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, waving Chinese flags beside a model of a military vehicle equipped with anti-ship missiles.





CNN specifies that the systems in question are shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, commonly known as MANPADS.





These man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS) are portable, infantry-operated weapons designed to target low-flying aircraft, adding a layer of tactical capability to Iran's arsenal.





The timing is critical, as the US and Iran are scheduled for high-level negotiations on Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital.





These talks aim to resolve the ongoing six-week-old war between the two nations, potentially influencing regional stability in the Middle East.





US intelligence assessments, drawn from multiple sources, underscore the urgency of China's apparent move to bolster Iran's defences amid escalating tensions.





Routing shipments through third countries represents a common tactic to evade international sanctions and scrutiny, though specifics on the intermediary nations remain undisclosed.





The PLA Navy's display in Qingdao serves as a backdrop, symbolising China's growing military projection and its naval capabilities, including anti-ship missile technologies.





As the Islamabad talks unfold, the prospect of Chinese MANPADS reaching Iran could complicate diplomatic efforts, tilting the balance in any potential ceasefire.





No official statements from Washington or Beijing have emerged, leaving the intelligence claims unverified publicly at this stage.





Reuters







