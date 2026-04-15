



India and the United States are intensifying cooperation in space as global competition increasingly extends beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Both nations view space as a strategic frontier vital to economic and security interests.





U.S. Space Force General Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), reinforced this message during his March 2026 visit to India. His engagements included meetings with government, military and industry leaders, as well as participation in the Raisina Dialogue, one of the Indo-Pacific’s leading geopolitical forums.





Whiting’s trip underscored the growing importance of New Delhi–Washington collaboration in space, a domain underpinning military operations, global communications and commerce. He noted that space is simultaneously an arena of competition and cooperation, reflecting broader dynamics among great powers.





Space is evolving from a civil and scientific pursuit into a contested strategic environment. Satellites are now indispensable for intelligence, navigation, missile warning and targeting, capabilities that directly influence outcomes on Earth.





In the Indo-Pacific, concerns about China’s expanding space capabilities are prominent. Ahead of the Raisina Dialogue, Whiting emphasised to the U.S.-based Space Force Association that space is foundational to ensuring U.S. forces are positioned to keep the Indo-Pacific free and open for commerce.





During his visit, Whiting met Indian military leaders including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. Discussions centred on integrating space into joint operations, with potential joint exercises involving space-based capabilities. This reflects a shift toward treating space as an operational domain alongside land, sea, air and cyber.





The meetings built upon the nations’ 10-year defence framework agreement signed in 2025, which seeks to deepen interoperability and cooperation across multiple areas, including space. Whiting highlighted that space is explicitly identified as a priority within this framework.





Commercial partnerships were also a focus. At a roundtable hosted by the Indian Space Association, Whiting and industry leaders explored ways to integrate defence industrial bases and secure reliable access to space. Private companies are increasingly central to satellite manufacturing, launch services and data analytics, blurring distinctions between civil, military and commercial activity.





Both nations are investing heavily in domestic space capabilities. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is pursuing a human spaceflight mission planned for 2027, which would make India the fourth country to independently launch astronauts into orbit.





Whiting’s visit to ISRO included discussions on operationalising a space situational awareness data-sharing agreement with USSPACECOM. Such agreements are vital for transparency and safety as Earth’s orbit becomes more crowded and contested. Thousands of satellites operated by governments, companies and academic institutions raise risks of collisions, debris and hostile actions.





Whiting stressed that responsible behaviour in space is a cornerstone of U.S. policy, citing the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and emphasising the importance of modelling professional and safe conduct.





Cooperation is essential to stability in space while deterring adversaries. Whiting noted that partnerships with nations like India are a strength for the United States. Shared data, coordinated policies and interoperable systems are increasingly necessary to maintain awareness and resilience.





For India, closer alignment with the U.S. offers both strategic and economic benefits. It enhances access to advanced technologies and bolsters India’s standing as a major spacefaring nation.





India is a key U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific, a region central to U.S. defence strategy and global trade. Whiting pointed to shared democratic values as the foundation of the relationship, noting a confluence of interests in maintaining a free and open region.





The stakes are considerable. Space-based capabilities underpin modern life, from navigation and weather forecasting to financial systems and communications, yet they remain vulnerable to disruption.





In this environment, cooperation among like-minded nations may prove as important as competition. Whiting concluded that the United States has a rich network of partners and allies with whom it operates in space, reinforcing the value of collaboration in an increasingly contested domain.





Agencies







