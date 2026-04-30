



Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Pvt Ltd has successfully delivered and commissioned India’s first indigenous 155mm artillery shell forging line, marking a major milestone in domestic defence manufacturing and self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





The commissioning of this forging line represents a significant leap in India’s ability to design, engineer, and execute complex defence manufacturing solutions entirely within the country.





The facility is dedicated to producing 155mm artillery shells, a critical component in modern battlefield operations, and is the first of its kind to be indigenously developed and operationalised.





The integrated forging line incorporates advanced presses capable of performing cabbaging, piercing, and drawing operations within a single press. This consolidation of processes enhances efficiency, reduces production time, and ensures consistency in output quality. In addition, a dedicated press has been installed for nosing operations, which are essential for shaping the shell to precise specifications. Together, these innovations streamline the production cycle and improve reliability in manufacturing.





The achievement underscores India’s growing industrial capability in precision engineering and defence technology. By establishing this indigenous line, the country reduces dependency on imported shell forging systems and strengthens its ammunition manufacturing ecosystem.





The turnkey solution offered by Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics spans the entire process — from billet to the final empty artillery shell — demonstrating comprehensive expertise in end-to-end production.





This development also highlights the role of private industry in advancing India’s defence manufacturing base. Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics has positioned itself as a key contributor to the nation’s strategic goals, aligning with the broader vision of indigenisation and manufacturing excellence.





The forging line not only supports the armed forces with reliable supply but also creates opportunities for further innovation and industrial growth in defence engineering.





The commissioning of this facility reflects India’s determination to build sovereign capabilities in critical defence technologies. It is a clear signal of progress towards self-reliance, precision manufacturing, and the ability to deliver complex turnkey solutions domestically.





The milestone strengthens India’s defence industrial base and enhances its preparedness for future challenges.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







