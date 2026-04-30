



Safran Aircraft Engines, a global leader in aircraft propulsion systems, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Uni Tritech, part of the Neterwala Group, to manufacture components for the CFM Leap engine program in India.





The agreement will see aluminium investment cast components produced at Uni Tritech’s facility in Dharwad, Karnataka, strengthening Safran’s global supply chain while advancing India’s high-precision aerospace manufacturing capabilities.





The partnership will involve the production of aluminium investment cast components for the Leap-1A and Leap-1B engines. These parts will be cast, precision-machined and subjected to specialised treatments in India, meeting the stringent global quality, safety and certification standards required for next-generation commercial aircraft engines.





This collaboration is positioned as a major step in building a resilient and diversified global supply chain, while reinforcing India’s role as a key aerospace manufacturing hub.





The Leap engine, developed by CFM International, a 50:50 joint venture between Safran Aircraft Engines of France and GE Aerospace of the United States, powers some of the world’s most advanced single-aisle aircraft.





It is recognised for setting benchmarks in fuel efficiency, performance and durability. The partnership will leverage Uni Tritech’s advanced foundry technologies, precision machining expertise and proprietary metallurgical processes to deliver components that meet the highest standards of performance, durability and reliability.





Kuldeep Bhan, Group President of the Global Metallurgy Business at Neterwala Group, described the agreement as a defining milestone for Uni Tritech and the group. He emphasised that the partnership highlights their expertise in advanced metallurgy and precision engineering, while underlining their commitment to supporting global aerospace programs.





He added that manufacturing critical Leap engine components in India contributes to the growth of a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem.





Dominique Dupuy, Vice President of Purchasing at Safran Aircraft Engines, noted that Uni Tritech is Safran’s first aluminium foundry partner in India.





He stated that the collaboration marks an important step in strengthening the resilience and diversity of Safran’s global supply chain. Dupuy also highlighted India’s expanding role as a key aerospace manufacturing hub, stressing that the partnership will support the fast-growing ramp-up of the Leap engine program while adhering to the highest industry standards.





This development underscores India’s growing importance in advanced aerospace manufacturing, with the Dharwad facility set to play a crucial role in supplying high-precision components for one of the world’s most significant commercial aircraft engine programs.





Agencies







