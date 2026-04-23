



India has embarked on one of the most formidable challenges in modern warfare: detecting hypersonic missiles before they strike. These weapons, travelling at speeds of Mach 5 and beyond, are designed to be virtually invisible to current radar systems, leaving defenders with little chance of survival once launched.





Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has now taken the initiative to confront this problem head-on through the launch of the DRISHTI challenge, a program aimed at developing systems capable of tracking such elusive threats.





The DRISHTI challenge is focused on three critical objectives. First, it seeks to enable detection of low-altitude, high-speed targets that are almost impossible to spot with conventional sensors.





Second, it aims to harness artificial intelligence and sensor fusion technologies to track missiles that follow unpredictable, non-linear trajectories. Third, it is committed to ensuring that the entire capability is developed indigenously, reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy in defence technology.





The significance of this effort lies in the nature of hypersonic weapons themselves. Every nation investing in hypersonic missile programs is wagering on one fundamental assumption: that adversaries will never be able to detect or intercept them in time.





By launching DRISHTI, India has chosen to challenge this assumption directly, signalling its determination to prove that hypersonic missiles can indeed be tracked and neutralised.





This initiative represents a bold step in India’s defence innovation, positioning the country at the forefront of efforts to counter one of the most pressing threats in contemporary military strategy.





It is not merely about building new sensors or radars, but about redefining the very parameters of detection and response in an era where speed and stealth dominate the battlefield.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







