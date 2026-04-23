



US President Donald Trump has provoked outrage in India and among the Indian American community after reposting remarks by American commentator Michael Savage that described India as a “hellhole”.





The Opposition in India has urged the Central government to issue a strong response, but officials have so far refrained from reacting directly.





According to government sources, the restraint is linked to ongoing bilateral trade negotiations with the United States, which they consider too important to jeopardise.





Officials explained that Trump makes comments or shares posts almost every two hours, and it is not feasible for India to respond to each one. They stressed that the priority lies in protecting the progress of trade talks, which are currently at a sensitive stage.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledged the controversy but kept its remarks deliberately limited. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen some reports. That’s where I will leave it,” without elaborating further.





The ministry emphasised that India’s focus is on substantive outcomes in its partnership with the United States, rather than reacting to media posts. It highlighted that collaboration with Washington spans defence, technology, industry, and space, and these areas are considered far more significant than online commentary.





By maintaining silence, India aims to safeguard the broader strategic relationship and ensure that negotiations continue without unnecessary disruption.





Agencies







