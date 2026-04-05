



India has confirmed the purchase of Iranian crude oil following a temporary pause in United States sanctions, marking a significant development in global energy trade dynamics.





This confirmation comes just hours after reports emerged that Washington had allowed stranded Iranian oil cargoes on tankers at sea to proceed, easing immediate restrictions.





India's Ministry of External Affairs stated unequivocally: “Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports.”





The move underscores New Delhi's pragmatic approach to energy security, as the country remains one of the world's largest importers of crude oil, relying on diverse sources to fuel its refineries.





Iran has long been a key supplier to India, particularly for state-owned refiners like Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), which process heavy Iranian grades suited to their infrastructure.





US sanctions, reimposed in 2018 under the Trump administration and maintained thereafter, had previously curtailed these flows, forcing Indian buyers to pivot towards alternatives from Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.





The recent sanctions pause appears targeted at humanitarian and logistical concerns, preventing oil from remaining stranded amid volatile Red Sea shipping routes disrupted by Houthi attacks.





This development arrives amid heightened geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing Israel-Iran shadow war and US efforts to enforce a 'maximum pressure' campaign on Tehran over its nuclear programme.





For India, securing Iranian oil helps stabilise domestic refining margins, as Iranian crudes are often discounted due to sanctions, offering cost advantages over pricier benchmarks like Brent.





Payment mechanisms have historically posed challenges, with India employing rupees via UCO Bank or alternative barter systems to circumvent dollar-denominated restrictions.





The foreign ministry's assurance of "no payment hurdle" suggests interim arrangements, possibly leveraging India's rupee trade initiatives or third-country facilitators.





Analysts view this as a tactical win for New Delhi, balancing its strategic autonomy in energy procurement with close ties to the US under the Quad framework.





However, the pause is not a full sanctions waiver; Indian refiners must navigate compliance risks, including potential secondary sanctions if volumes exceed de minimis thresholds.





Data from Vortexa indicates that Indian imports of Iranian oil had dwindled to near zero in recent quarters, but tanker tracking now shows at least two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) heading towards Indian waters with sanctioned cargoes.





One such vessel, the Pacific Bravo, is en route to MRPL's Mangalore facility, carrying approximately 2 million barrels of Iranian heavy crude.





This influx could alleviate pressure on India's strategic petroleum reserves, which have been replenished amid Brent prices hovering around $85 per barrel.





From a broader perspective, the episode highlights fractures in US sanctions enforcement, as allies like India and China continue to engage Iran quietly.





China, the largest buyer of Iranian oil, has maintained robust imports via 'dark fleet' tankers, often relabelled as Malaysian or other origins.





India's confirmation may embolden other Asian buyers, such as South Korea and Japan, though Tokyo and Seoul have largely complied with US diktats.





Economically, Indian refiners stand to save up to $5-7 per barrel on Iranian grades compared to Middle Eastern peers, translating to hundreds of millions in annual savings if flows resume steadily.





Yet, risks persist: the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) could reinstate hurdles, prompting swift diversions.





India's oil minister has remained tight-lipped, focusing instead on domestic production ramps via ONGC and Reliance's Jamnagar complex.





This manoeuvre aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's multi-alignment doctrine, fostering Chabahar port investments in Iran while deepening energy pacts with Russia post-Ukraine invasion.





The deal also sidesteps immediate fallout from US-India iCET talks on semiconductors and defence, where energy issues rarely intrude.





Critics in Washington may decry it as undermining sanctions efficacy, but Biden administration officials have signalled flexibility for 'national interest' waivers. Long-term, India eyes diversification through green energy transitions and Arctic LNG from Russia, reducing over-reliance on sanctioned suppliers.





For now, this confirmation signals resilience in India's energy diplomacy, ensuring refineries hum without interruption.





Agencies







