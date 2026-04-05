



India's defence export sector has achieved a landmark milestone, reaching a staggering ₹38,424 crore in the financial year 2025-26. This figure marks a remarkable 62.66 per cent surge from the previous year's ₹23,622 crore, underscoring the nation's accelerating prowess in global arms trade.





The triumph reflects unwavering growth over the past five years, with exports nearly tripling in value. This consistent upward trajectory signals robust international confidence in India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, bolstered by the 'Make in India' initiative.





Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) spearheaded the export drive, dispatching goods worth ₹21,071 crore—a breath taking 151 per cent increase from ₹8,389 crore in FY25. These state-owned entities remain the backbone of India's export machinery, focusing on high-volume, strategic items.





Private sector players carved out a substantial 45.16 per cent share, clocking ₹17,353 crore in exports. This represents a steady 14 per cent rise from ₹15,233 crore the year prior, highlighting the burgeoning role of Indian industry in competing on the world stage.





A diverse array of products propelled this record haul. High-value missile systems, including the supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles and Akash surface-to-air defence missiles, featured prominently among the exports.





Artillery firepower also found eager global buyers. Systems such as the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) howitzers were dispatched, showcasing India's advancements in precision strike capabilities.





Radar technology bolstered the portfolio, with the Swathi weapon-locating radar proving a key export. Sophisticated electronic warfare (EW) systems further enhanced India's reputation for cutting-edge battlefield electronics.





Armoured mobility solutions rounded out the heavy systems line-up. Mine-protected vehicles and other armoured platforms were supplied, addressing the defensive needs of partner nations amid volatile security landscapes.





Aviation and maritime exports added versatility. Dornier-228 aircraft, specialised boats, ocean-going platforms, and lightweight torpedoes sailed into international markets, demonstrating India's multi-domain expertise.





Munitions formed the export bedrock, encompassing fuses, small arms, and ammunition. These essentials, often produced in high volumes by DPSUs, met the relentless demands of ongoing conflicts worldwide.





Unmanned systems and protective gear highlighted private sector strengths. Drones, UAV fuselages, body armour, and bulletproof jackets were key offerings, with private firms excelling in these agile, tech-driven categories.





The buyer base expanded impressively to over 80 countries, a testament to India's widening diplomatic and commercial footprint. The number of registered Indian defence exporters climbed 13.3 per cent to 145, fuelling this expansive reach.





The United States emerged as a prime destination, snapping up sub-systems and components like fuselages for its vast industrial ecosystem. This partnership integrates India deeply into Western supply chains.





France and Armenia ranked among the top buyers, with the latter relying heavily on Indian missiles amid regional tensions. Their patronage validates the combat-proven reliability of 'Make in India' hardware.





Southeast Asian allies featured prominently too. The Philippines and Indonesia bolstered their defences with Indian artillery and missiles, strengthening maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.





Closer neighbours and Middle Eastern partners joined the fold. Sri Lanka, Egypt, and Israel procured radars, EW systems, and munitions, fostering strategic ties across diverse geographies.





European and African markets rounded out the list. Germany, Belgium, and various African nations imported drones, small arms, and protective gear, drawn by cost-effectiveness and rapid delivery.





This export boom arrives against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical frictions, from Ukraine to the Middle East and South China Sea. Buyers seek proven, affordable alternatives to traditional suppliers, and India delivers.





The figures stamp official approval on 'Make in India' as a global force. Over five years, exports have transformed from niche to indispensable, embedding India in international defence networks.





Thus, sustained innovation in hypersonics, AI-integrated systems, and UAVs could propel exports even higher. India's defence industry stands poised for further dominance.





WION







