



Operation Sindoor remains one of the most defining episodes of the India–Pakistan confrontation in May 2025, and even now, months away from its one‑year anniversary, new details continue to emerge that highlight just how close the region came to a dangerous escalation, reported ET Now.





The recent awarding of the Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) to Commander Saurabh Kumar has provided fresh insight into a specific aerial encounter that had previously been shrouded in strategic ambiguity.





The citation for Commander Kumar, who operated under the call sign “Whiskey,” describes a mission that pushed the Indian Navy’s P‑8I Neptune fleet far beyond its traditional maritime role. Deployed to forward airbases, the aircraft became a “flying nerve centre,” conducting a high‑stakes intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission.





Kumar was tasked with relaying real‑time target coordinates to both the Indian Army and the Air Force while piloting the massive four‑engine jet through narrow, high‑altitude corridors in the northern mountains.





This mission unfolded in a GPS‑denied environment, with enemy jamming units actively attempting to disrupt Indian sensors. The crew was forced to rely on raw airmanship and internal navigation systems. It is now confirmed that an enemy long‑range beyond‑visual‑range missile was fired at the aircraft.





While official sources remain discreet about the exact weapon, defence analysts suggest it was the PL‑15, a dual‑pulse interceptor designed to neutralise high‑value force multipliers. Following India’s earlier downing of a Pakistani AWACS, the P‑8I had become a prime target for retaliation.





The P‑8I Neptune itself represents a $250 million strategic asset and is considered the crown jewel of India’s network‑centric warfare capabilities. Though primarily an anti‑submarine warfare platform, it is also a sophisticated electronic and signals intelligence collector, capable of monitoring enemy communications and radar signatures across vast distances.





During Operation Sindoor, it functioned as a real‑time battlefield manager, processing complex data and linking it directly to Indian strike assets to ensure precision and coordination in any kinetic response.





When faced with the incoming missile in restrictive mountain terrain and without GPS support, Commander Kumar executed a series of calculated evasive manoeuvres. By employing the aircraft’s integrated electronic support measures to spoof the missile’s seeker, the crew successfully broke the lock of the projectile.





This display of technical skill and tactical composure under immense pressure exemplified the aggressive posture later described by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, who revealed that the Indian Navy had been “minutes away” from launching a massive kinetic strike.





The intelligence gathered by “Whiskey” was instrumental in establishing a kill chain that military observers believe played a decisive role in de‑escalating the conflict. The mission concluded with a request for cessation of kinetic actions, and Commander Kumar’s decoration now stands as the formal recognition of the mission’s contribution to maintaining India’s strategic leverage during one of the most perilous moments of the confrontation.





ET Now







