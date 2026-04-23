



India has reinforced its border security with a four-layer integrated air defence system following last year’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.





The upgraded shield combines legacy and advanced systems such as Barak-8, S-400, and indigenous interceptors under the Sudarshan program to counter drones, missiles, and aircraft. This move reflects a broader strategic shift toward sustained deterrence and multi-domain rapid response.





Nearly a year after Operation Sindoor, India has deployed an upgraded, integrated four-layer air defence shield along the Punjab border to counter Pakistan’s retaliatory drones and missiles. The system integrates legacy platforms like ZU-23 and L-70 guns with Igla-S portable systems and Akash missiles, all linked via real-time command networks.





These defences are designed to detect, track, and neutralise threats before they penetrate deep into Indian territory, thereby enhancing protection for both military and civilian targets. Reports highlight how India built this layered shield to block Pakistan’s aerial attacks.





During the peak of the Indo-Pak conflict in 2025, an Indian Air Force unit at Sirsa intercepted a Pakistani ballistic missile, possibly aimed at Delhi, using the Barak-8 system. The interception, led by Air Commodore Rohit Kapil, prevented large-scale damage and underscored the readiness of India’s integrated air defence network.





The incident has since been cited as a turning point, demonstrating the importance of coordination, vigilance, and advanced technology in modern warfare.





The April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor and rethink its defence doctrine.





The government suspended the Indus Water Treaty, declared terror acts as acts of war, and maintained Operation Sindoor as an ongoing deterrent posture. Military operations shifted toward non-contact warfare, heavy use of drones, and integrated tri-service coordination, signalling a readiness for rapid escalation if provoked.





Mission Sudarshan Chakra, announced by Prime Minister Modi in 2025, aims to create a nationwide, AI-enabled, multi-layered air and missile defence shield by 2035. This ambitious program will incorporate systems such as the S-400, Barak-8, and indigenous interceptors.





Strategically, such a shield could deter adversaries by raising the cost of aggression, but it may also prompt Pakistan to invest in countermeasures or adopt asymmetric tactics. Alternatively, the expanded shield could pave the way for diplomatic engagement if it convinces opponents of the futility of aerial strikes.





Agencies







