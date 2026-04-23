



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin, with the discussions centred on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between India and Germany.





The meeting formed part of Singh’s three-day official visit to Germany from 21 to 23 April, aimed at consolidating the strategic defence partnership between the two nations.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the talks covered a wide spectrum of issues, including enhancing defence industrial collaboration, deepening military-to-military engagements, and exploring cooperation in emerging domains such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and drone technologies.





The two leaders also exchanged gifts, symbolising the growing strategic partnership between India and Germany.





Earlier in the day, Singh was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Pistorius, which included military honours. He participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ehrenmal der Bundeswehr, paying tribute to fallen soldiers.





The event, held at the German Ministry of Defence, marked the formal commencement of his official engagements in Berlin following his interaction with the Indian diaspora and his address to the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security.





On Tuesday, Singh addressed the Indian community in Berlin, where he underscored India’s balanced diplomatic stance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in relation to global conflicts such as the situation in West Asia.





He remarked that while India has attempted to play a role in peace efforts, timing is crucial, and it remains possible that India may assume a larger role in future. He highlighted Modi’s appeals for both sides in the conflict to end hostilities, describing the Prime Minister’s approach as balanced and pragmatic.





Singh also drew attention to India’s diplomatic outreach in ensuring maritime stability, noting that such efforts had enabled multiple Indian vessels to safely transit the Strait of Hormuz.





He praised the Indian diaspora in Germany as a “living bridge” between the two countries, acknowledging their contributions to Germany’s development while pointing to India’s rapid progress in infrastructure, start-ups, space, and digital innovation.





Before this, Singh addressed the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security, where he reiterated India’s concerns over energy security.





He stressed that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have direct consequences for India’s economy and stability, given the country’s heavy dependence on the West Asian region for energy supplies.





He emphasised that such disruptions are not distant events but immediate challenges with significant implications for national security and economic interests.





The visit is designed to strengthen bilateral defence ties, with discussions expected to focus on defence industrial cooperation, emerging technologies, and enhanced military collaboration between India and Germany. Singh’s engagements in Berlin reflect India’s broader push to deepen strategic partnerships while addressing pressing global and regional challenges.





ANI







