



India has issued a strong response to reports that China has been assigning fictitious names to areas within Indian territory. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that such actions undermine ongoing efforts to stabilise and normalise bilateral ties between the two nations.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India “categorically rejects any mischievous attempts by the Chinese side to assign fictitious names to places which form part of the territory of India.”





He added that these attempts cannot alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh and other such territories “were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”





The MEA further cautioned that China’s actions detract from the progress being made to improve relations. Jaiswal urged Beijing to refrain from moves that inject negativity into bilateral ties and undermine efforts to foster better understanding.





This development comes against the backdrop of continuing talks between India and China since the Galwan Valley clash in May 2020, which sought to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Analysts and officials have often pointed to China’s long-term strategy of using border infrastructure, dual-use settlements, and renaming of places to influence narratives across the LAC.





India has consistently rejected China’s claims over Arunachal Pradesh, including recent incidents linked to visas and travel restrictions for people from the north-eastern state. The MEA reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.





Back in May 2025, the MEA had already noted China’s persistence with what it described as “vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.” At that time, Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s principled position, stating that “creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”





This latest statement underscores India’s firm stance against China’s attempts to manufacture claims and narratives that challenge established territorial realities.





NDTV







