



The Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tanker, Jag Vikram, successfully completed its transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz between April 10 and 11, 2026.





This passage represents a significant milestone, as it is the first vessel from India to navigate the waterway since the announcement of a temporary two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.





The vessel, owned by the Mumbai-based Great Eastern Shipping Company, was carrying a cargo of approximately 20,400 tons of LPG. The mid-sized gas carrier, which has a deadweight capacity exceeding 26,000 tons, was manned by a crew of 24 Indian seafarers during the voyage.





Update on Indian Shipping Operations



Indian-flagged vessel JAG VIKRAM, navigated by 24 Indian crew members, successfully sailed out of the Persian Gulf region on April 11, 2026.



📦 Cargo: 20,412 MT of LPG

🗓️ ETA: April 15, 2026 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 11, 2026





Tracking data confirmed that the tanker moved through the critical maritime corridor between Friday night and Saturday morning.





By the afternoon of April 11, the ship had exited the Ras Al Kuh traffic separation scheme and reached the Gulf of Oman. From there, it continued its eastward journey toward India, with an expected arrival in Mumbai scheduled for April 15.





This successful transit is part of a broader effort to resume shipping operations in the region, where hundreds of vessels had become stranded due to the conflict. Jag Vikram is the ninth Indian vessel to exit the Persian Gulf since early March, though approximately 15 other Indian-flagged ships remain in the area awaiting safe passage.





The reopening of the Strait is vital for India’s energy security, as the country relies on the Gulf region for nearly 60 per cent of its LPG requirements and a vast majority of its crude oil and natural gas imports. Despite the ceasefire, the situation remains delicate, with maritime authorities continuing to monitor the safety of seafarers and the stability of global energy corridors.





Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways







