



India has announced the delivery of 13 tons of Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccines, along with related dry material, to Afghanistan in a bid to strengthen child immunisation against tuberculosis.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the consignment was sent to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health to support its immunisation program.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X, noting India’s commitment to bolstering Afghanistan’s healthcare efforts.





This latest assistance is part of India’s ongoing humanitarian support to Afghanistan, which has continued despite recent natural disasters. Following the earthquake on 3 April, India had already dispatched humanitarian aid to the country.





On 5 April, the Ministry of External Affairs reported that India had delivered disaster relief materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, and sleeping bags, to help flood and earthquake-affected communities. Jaiswal emphasised that India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance during these challenging times.





According to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, heavy rains and floods destroyed 131 houses and partially damaged 650 others. In addition, more than 3,000 jeribs of agricultural land were affected, worsening the humanitarian situation in the country.





Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s government has sharply criticised the United Nations sanctions regime following recent updates to listings targeting senior Taliban leaders. Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid described the measures as “unreasonable and ineffective,” arguing that repeated sanctions lack logic and demonstrate poor policy analysis.





He warned that such restrictions harm ordinary Afghans rather than decision-makers, as they extend beyond individuals to government institutions and society at large.





The criticism came after the United Nations Security Council’s 1988 Sanctions Committee confirmed revisions to identifying details for four senior Taliban officials: Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Abdul Ghani Baradar, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Hedayatullah Badri. Mujahid insisted that the sanctions ultimately fail to achieve their intended goals and instead deepen the difficulties faced by Afghan citizens.





ANI







