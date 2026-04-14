



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Berlin on Tuesday for the India-Germany Foreign Office consultations.





His visit comes shortly after German Chancellor Fredrich Merz travelled to India in January 2026, underscoring the continuity of high-level exchanges between the two nations.





The Indian Embassy in Berlin highlighted this in a post on X, noting that the Foreign Secretary’s arrival reflects the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations.





In Berlin, Misri will co-chair the consultations alongside Geza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office. The discussions are expected to span a wide range of areas including trade and investments, defence and security, technology, green energy, development co-operation, education, and people-to-people ties.





Global and regional issues of mutual interest will also feature prominently in the agenda. In addition, the Foreign Secretary is scheduled to meet other dignitaries and senior government officials during his stay.





This engagement follows Misri’s earlier stop in Paris, where on Monday he co-chaired the India-France Foreign Office Consultations with Martin Briens, Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The talks in Paris covered civil nuclear energy, defence and space, cyber and digital cooperation, artificial intelligence and innovation, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Broader global and regional developments were also discussed.





While in Paris, Misri also met Jean-Noël Barrot, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. Their discussions touched upon key areas of bilateral cooperation and pressing global challenges, including the situation in the Middle East.





The Ministry of External Affairs’ Official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared details of these meetings on X, emphasising the breadth of issues addressed.





Foreign Secretary Misri’s itinerary from 12–14 April 2026, covering both Paris and Berlin, reflects India’s active diplomatic engagement with major European partners. His back-to-back consultations in France and Germany highlight the strategic importance of these relationships across diverse domains, from defence and technology to cultural ties and global governance.





ANI







