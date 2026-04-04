



Bangalore-based Prime Toolings has achieved a significant milestone by successfully testing India's first liquid-fuel aerospike engine, marking a major advancement in indigenous propulsion technologies.





This deep-tech aerospace start-up, originally founded as a precision engineering and tooling company in 1994, has pivoted decisively into aerospace and defence manufacturing. The recent test underscores the firm's growing prowess in developing cutting-edge rocket engines capable of maintaining efficiency across varying altitudes.





Established in Bangalore's Rajajinagar Industrial Estate, Prime Toolings began with a focus on high-precision components for industries including automotive, defence, and industrial machinery.





Over three decades, the company has built expertise in CNC machining, 3D printing, and reverse engineering, serving a global clientele with custom solutions.





Founded by Nagesh M Gangamkote, alongside co-founder Meena Nagesh and CEO Nikhil N Gangamkote, it operates as a privately held entity with 2-10 employees, emphasising self-financed innovation under the mantra "No investors. No delays. No excuses."





The pivot to aerospace intensified in recent years, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance in defence technologies.





Prime Toolings has specialised in aviation and aerospace component manufacturing, producing precision press and machined parts.





Their portfolio now prominently features advanced propulsion systems, including rotating detonation engines (RDEs), universal rocket engines, micro thrusters, and missile structural frameworks. This evolution positions the firm as a key player in Karnataka's burgeoning defence ecosystem.









Aerospike engines represent a revolutionary departure from conventional bell-nozzle designs, which lose efficiency at higher altitudes due to mismatched exhaust expansion. The aerospike's toroidal or ramp configuration allows altitude compensation, enabling consistent performance from sea level to vacuum conditions.





Liquid-fuel variants, using propellants like liquid oxygen and kerosene or hydrogen, promise enhanced thrust-to-weight ratios ideal for reusable launch vehicles and upper-stage rockets. Prime Toolings' prototype demonstrates stable operation, leveraging in-house thrust test rigs and custom fixtures.





This achievement follows the firm's earlier breakthroughs, such as unveiling India's first indigenous RDE prototype in October 2025 for short-range tactical missiles. The RDE, operating on supersonic detonation waves, offers up to 25% better fuel efficiency in a compact, movable-parts-free design for 300-500 km ranges.





Additionally, Prime Toolings advanced solid booster development for missiles and launch systems, incorporating high-energy composite propellants and additive manufacturing. These efforts highlight a comprehensive indigenous propulsion stack, reducing import dependency.





The liquid-fuel aerospike test, reported widely on 2 April 2026 via Karnataka's IT BT Department and social platforms, signals readiness for integration into ISRO launchers or DRDO missiles.





Bangalore's status as India's aerospace hub, home to HAL, NAL, and ISRO facilities, provides fertile ground for such innovations. Prime Toolings' MSME recognition and Make in India alignment bolster local supply chains in Karnataka and Telangana for alloys, nozzles, and insulation.





Technically, the engine employs advanced fuel injection and thermal-resistant materials, validated through ground tests for detonation stability and scalability. Potential applications span Gaganyaan crew modules, PSLV upgrades, or hypersonic cruise missiles, enhancing payload capacities and mission flexibility. As a private entity without venture capital, Prime Toolings exemplifies agile deep-tech entrepreneurship in India's defence sector.





This development elevates India's position among global leaders like the US and Japan in aerospike research, previously limited to experimental solid-fuel versions. Future plans likely include high-altitude validations and hybrid integrations with RDEs for air-breathing modes.





By fostering indigenous manufacturing, Prime Toolings contributes to strategic autonomy amid geopolitical tensions in South Asia. The test not only validates decades of precision engineering but heralds a new era for cost-effective, versatile propulsion in Indian aerospace ambitions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







