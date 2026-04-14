India and the United States have reached a landmark agreement on the transfer of fighter jet engine technology, marking the first such military technology sharing between the two nations.





The deal involves co-production of the F-414 jet engine in India, with nearly 80 per cent of the manufacturing technology and intellectual property rights being transferred from US-based General Electric to India.





This represents a significant step forward for India, as the US has never before shared such advanced defence technology with the country.





During the Cold War era, India had received similar cooperation from the Soviet Union and later Russia, which allowed the production of engines for MiG-series and Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets. However, this new pact with the US signals a major shift in defence collaboration.





Sources confirmed that General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), India’s public sector aviation company, have already reached an agreement on technical matters regarding engine production. A final contract is expected to be signed later this year.





The HAL-GE agreement specifically covers the F-414 aero engine, which will power the next-generation TEJAS MK-2 fighter jet. This upgraded aircraft is designed to be heavier and more potent than the current TEJAS MK-1A, which uses the lower-powered F-404 engine, also manufactured by General Electric.





The TEJAS MK-2 has been planned and designed around the specifications of the F-414 engine, making this transfer crucial to its development.





The US had initially agreed to the technology transfer in June 2023, paving the way for this joint venture. Once production begins, the program is expected to stabilise India’s fighter jet engine supply, addressing the Indian Air Force’s current challenge of operating at its lowest fighter squadron strength in decades. This development could significantly bolster India’s air power capabilities.





The agreement builds upon earlier defence cooperation frameworks. In 2019, India and the US signed the Industrial Security Agreement, followed by a 2021 protocol enabling the exchange of classified information between their defence industries.





Just last week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with US Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Mike Duffey in Washington DC, underscoring the momentum in bilateral defence ties.





In addition to the co-production deal, General Electric has announced plans to establish a repair and maintenance facility in India for the F404-IN20 engines currently powering the TEJAS fleet.





This facility will support the 35 TEJAS jets already in service with the Indian Air Force, as well as the upcoming 180 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft. The move is expected to enhance operational readiness and reduce dependence on overseas servicing.