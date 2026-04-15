



Outgoing Mossad Director David Barnea has declared that Israel’s campaign against Iran will not be considered complete until the country’s ruling system is replaced. Speaking at the intelligence agency’s Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, he delivered one of his clearest statements yet linking the ongoing conflict to the future of the Islamic Republic itself.





He emphasised, “Our commitment will be fulfilled only when this extremist regime is replaced. That regime, which seeks our destruction, must pass from the world. Our mission has not yet been completed.”





Barnea underlined that the end of active fighting does not signify the conclusion of the mission. He explained that operational planning had anticipated a prolonged conflict, stating, “We did not think this mission would be completed immediately with the end of the battles. We planned for our campaign to continue.”





His tenure as Mossad chief is set to end on 2 June, concluding a five-year term. The Israeli government has approved Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, currently Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military secretary, to succeed him.





Barnea reiterated that Israel had consistently raised alarms about Iran’s nuclear programme and its expanding ballistic missile arsenal. He warned repeatedly of the existential threat posed by the nuclear programme and highlighted the danger of the vast quantities of ballistic missiles capable of striking Israeli civilians across the country.





He described Israel’s military actions as “two wars of necessity,” referring to twelve days of airstrikes on Iran in June 2025 and the more recent strikes conducted in coordination with the United States.





He stressed that Israel ultimately took its fate into its own hands, fighting alongside what he called “the world’s most powerful country” in a strong alliance and historic cooperation for the values of justice and freedom.





Barnea also drew a parallel between contemporary threats and historical atrocities, cautioning against complacency. He argued that those who believe genocide belongs solely to the past are mistaken, warning that hatred threatening the Jewish people’s existence can still grow. He pointed to the Iranian threat as having expanded openly before the world, largely without interference.





In a striking revelation, Barnea confirmed that Mossad operatives had operated inside Iran during the campaign. He explained that intelligence gathered in Tehran was provided to the Israeli Air Force, enabling precise strikes against missiles threatening Israeli civilians.





Agencies







