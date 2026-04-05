



India’s energy security received a boost with the safe passage of the Indian‑flagged LPG tanker Green Sanvi through the Strait of Hormuz.





The vessel successfully transited the strategic maritime chokepoint on Friday night, carrying approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas. This marks a significant development amid ongoing regional instability and concerns over supply disruptions.





The arrival of Green Sanvi follows closely on the heels of another shipment of 47,000 metric tons that reached the Vadinar Terminal in Gujarat on 28 March aboard the vessel MT Jag Vasant.





That consignment is scheduled for a Ship‑to‑Ship transfer operation at anchorage, further strengthening India’s stockpile of LPG at a time of heightened demand.





Official sources confirmed that the Indian Navy has deployed warships on standby to provide support to merchant vessels navigating the Persian Gulf. The Centre continues negotiations with Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage for Indian shipping amid the maritime blockade, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.





During a joint inter‑ministerial briefing, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, stated that all 18 Indian vessels and approximately 485 seafarers currently operating in the Gulf are being closely monitored and remain safe. He further noted that over 964 seafarers have already been repatriated, while nearly 5,98,000 passengers have returned to India from the Gulf region as the crisis unfolds.





The maritime tensions stem from a broader West Asia crisis that escalated on 28 February following US‑Israel strikes on Iran. The situation has been compounded by US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Tehran, demanding a deal or the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.





His warning that “all hell will rain down” if Iran fails to comply has raised fears of military escalation, despite his earlier pause on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure.





India’s ability to secure the safe transit of LPG shipments through one of the world’s most volatile maritime corridors highlights both the importance of naval preparedness and the urgency of diplomatic engagement.





With consumption levels in India remaining high, these shipments are critical to ensuring uninterrupted supplies for households, industry, and commerce.





Agencies







