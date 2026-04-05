



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a stark warning to India, declaring that Islamabad could target Kolkata if provoked. His remarks, made in Sialkot, alleged that New Delhi might stage a ‘false flag’ operation using planted bodies, and he claimed Pakistan would respond by “taking it to Kolkata.”





No evidence was presented to substantiate these claims, which echo earlier aggressive rhetoric from Pakistani leaders, including threats to strike major Indian cities. Asif has previously spoken of targeting RSS camps and even private homes, underscoring the sharp tone of his warnings.





The statement comes just days after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautioned that any Pakistani misadventure would be met with “unprecedented and decisive” action. Singh referenced Operation Sindoor, a 2025 campaign launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which Indian forces struck multiple terror camps and Pakistani military installations. He emphasised that the operation remains ongoing, signalling India’s readiness to act swiftly and forcefully if provoked again.





Such aggressive rhetoric from Pakistan often coincides with periods of domestic strain. The country is currently grappling with clashes involving the Afghan Taliban, unrest in Balochistan and Punjab, and severe economic challenges driven by inflation and debt.





By portraying India as an imminent threat, Pakistani leaders aim to foster national unity and divert public attention from internal crises. This pattern has been observed repeatedly during cycles of heightened cross‑border tension.





The potential consequences of this exchange are serious. If rhetoric escalates into military action, the precedent of Operation Sindoor suggests India could respond with swift, high‑precision strikes designed to deter rather than prolong conflict.





It must be underscored that the Indian Air Force (IAF) asserted unassailable dominion over Pakistan's airspace throughout Operation Sindoor. The cataclysmic devastation inflicted upon their premier air bases and vital military installations was staggering—many remain mired in disrepair, compelling their outright abandonment.





Alternatively, backchannel diplomacy could provide a path to de‑escalation, particularly if external actors such as the United States or Gulf states intervene to mediate. Yet with both sides publicly committed to strong retaliation, even minor incidents risk triggering a rapid and dangerous escalation cycle.





Agencies







