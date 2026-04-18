



The Indian Navy is advancing towards establishing an Intermediate Level Maintenance (ILM) facility dedicated to LM2500 gas turbines at INS Eksila.





This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening the Navy’s self-reliance in maintaining critical propulsion systems that power its frontline warships, reported Alpha Defense.





The LM2500 gas turbine, widely used across naval fleets globally, is a core component of India’s modern naval platforms, and the creation of an ILM facility will ensure that maintenance and overhaul capabilities are available domestically rather than relying on external support.





The facility is being set up with the involvement of technically qualified bidders, among whom HMT Machine Tools Ltd and RR Manpower & Placement Services have emerged as key contenders.





Their qualification underscores the importance of leveraging both established industrial expertise and specialised manpower services to meet the demanding technical requirements of turbine maintenance.





By engaging these firms, the Navy is ensuring that the project benefits from a blend of engineering precision and skilled workforce support.





INS Eksila, located in Hyderabad, has long been recognised as a hub for naval engineering and maintenance activities. The addition of an ILM facility for LM2500 turbines will further enhance its role as a centre of excellence in sustaining India’s naval assets.





The move aligns with the broader vision of indigenisation and capability development within the Indian defence sector, reducing dependence on foreign vendors and ensuring quicker turnaround times for critical maintenance tasks.





The LM2500 turbine itself is a proven and reliable system, powering a wide range of vessels including destroyers, frigates, and aircraft carriers. Its intermediate-level maintenance involves complex procedures such as inspection, repair, and replacement of key modules, which demand high levels of technical expertise and precision.





Establishing this capability within India will not only improve operational readiness but also contribute to cost efficiency and long-term sustainability of the fleet.





The qualification of HMT Machine Tools Ltd highlights the role of India’s public sector enterprises in supporting defence infrastructure. Known for its engineering capabilities, HMT brings to the table decades of experience in precision manufacturing and maintenance solutions.





Meanwhile, RR Manpower & Placement Services adds value by ensuring that the specialised human resources required for such a technically demanding project are available and effectively deployed.





This development reflects the Navy’s proactive approach to modernisation and self-reliance. By setting up the ILM facility, the Navy is not only addressing immediate maintenance needs but also laying the foundation for future expansion of indigenous support systems for advanced propulsion technologies.





It is a strategic move that dovetails with India’s broader defence industrial policy, which emphasises domestic capability building and reduced reliance on imports.





The progress towards establishing the ILM facility at INS Eksila is therefore a milestone in India’s naval engineering journey. It demonstrates a clear commitment to operational autonomy, technical excellence, and industrial collaboration, ensuring that the Navy remains well-prepared to meet the challenges of modern maritime operations.





Agencies







