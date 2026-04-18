



Conversations about aerial combat have long centred on fifth and sixth generation aircraft, stand‑off weapons and advanced air‑to‑air missiles. Yet a discernible shift is underway as Collaborative Combat Aircraft, more commonly referred to as loyal wingman, emerge as the next transformative element in aerial warfare.





These unmanned aircraft are designed to fly alongside or ahead of manned fighters, mapping or clearing the battlespace before the pilot enters it.





Equipped with Artificial Intelligence, these Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles can operate autonomously or semi‑autonomously, their purpose being to enhance the combat effectiveness of fighters while simultaneously improving pilot survivability.





Their roles are varied: clearing airspace, conducting electronic warfare, acting as decoys, or striking targets. In practice, they can be deployed as a team, with different UCAVs configured for specific missions. Some may take on air‑to‑air tasks, others electronic warfare or suppression of enemy air defences, while additional platforms execute strike missions.





The advantage is clear: such operations can be conducted without risking the life of a single pilot. Their AI‑enabled systems allow missions to continue even under heavy jamming, with pre‑programmed plans executed if communications are disrupted.





Their relatively low cost compared to manned fighters makes them more expendable, giving air strategists greater flexibility in high‑risk scenarios.





Stealth is a universal design feature. Low‑observable profiles enable these aircraft to penetrate contested airspace, while manned fighters remain in safer zones. This reduces risk to pilots while ensuring sufficient numbers of airframes are available in the battlespace.





India is among the countries investing heavily in this concept. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is developing the Combat Air Teaming System, designed to operate alongside current fighters such as the TEJAS MK‑1A, Su‑30MKI and Jaguar, as well as future aircraft including the TEJAS MK‑2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. The AMCA, a twin‑engine fifth‑generation fighter, will be powered by the domestically developed PTAE‑7 engine according to reports.





Globally, the race is well underway. The United States is advancing the XQ‑58 Valkyrie under Project Skyborg, China is developing the AVIC Dark Sword, France is pursuing the Neuron project, Germany is working on the Airbus Wingman, Russia has the Okhotnik, Australia is fielding the MQ‑28 Ghost Bat, Turkey is progressing with the Anka‑3, while Sweden and South Korea are pursuing their own independent programs.





Agencies







