



Norwegian defence technology firm Kongsberg Maritime has secured its largest waterjet order to date, supplying 18 advanced Kamewa propulsion systems for the Indian Navy’s next-generation missile vessel programme.





The contract, awarded in collaboration with Cochin Shipyard Ltd, will equip six high-speed stealth corvettes with cutting-edge propulsion technology, enhancing their anti-surface warfare and sea denial capabilities.





The program, valued at ₹9,805 crore, represents a significant leap in naval modernisation. These vessels are designed to serve as primary strike platforms, armed with eight BrahMos missiles, 24 VL-SRAM missiles, and advanced surveillance systems. Together, these capabilities will strengthen India’s operational effectiveness in contested maritime environments.





Waterjet propulsion is a key differentiator in this project. Unlike conventional propellers, waterjets draw in water, accelerate it, and eject it at high speed. This design enables superior stealth, rapid acceleration, and exceptional manoeuvrability. The absence of exposed propellers reduces vessel draft, making them ideal for shallow-water operations while improving survivability.





Performance advantages are notable. Waterjets deliver higher efficiency, allowing vessels to achieve greater speeds with the same power or reduce fuel consumption at constant speeds. They also place less strain on engines, as power absorption remains stable across varying speeds, extending engine life. Kongsberg Maritime manufactures these systems using steel and aluminium, ensuring durability and adaptability.





Noise and vibration reduction is another critical benefit. At speeds above 20 knots, waterjets cut vibration and noise levels by more than 50 percent. This not only enhances stealth but also improves onboard comfort for crew members. Advanced control systems further allow precise manoeuvring, enabling vessels to berth quickly and accurately even in constrained conditions.





Cochin Shipyard Ltd emphasised its strong partnership with Kongsberg Maritime, citing a history of reliable technical cooperation. The company expressed confidence in the quality of delivery, aligned with the Indian Navy’s stringent standards.





For Kongsberg Maritime, this contract marks a milestone, signalling a return to large-scale waterjet manufacturing after a relatively quiet decade. Anders Valkeinen, vice president for high-speed craft at the company, highlighted that the project underscores confidence in their technology for demanding naval applications. He noted that the systems will deliver the speed, agility, and reliability required for next-generation missile vessels.





This collaboration represents a significant step forward in naval propulsion and combat readiness, positioning the Indian Navy’s new corvettes as formidable assets in regional maritime security.





TOI







