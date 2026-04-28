



The ongoing tensions in the Gulf and the looming spectre of a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz highlight the fragility of global sea lanes.





For India, whose economic arteries are deeply dependent on maritime routes, this is not a distant abstraction but an immediate strategic concern.





With a coastline exceeding 11,000 kilometres, a vast Exclusive Economic Zone, and numerous islands, India’s maritime geography is both a strategic advantage and a potential vulnerability.





Over the years, India has built a credible coastal security architecture. Yet credibility alone is insufficient in the current environment. The emerging challenges demand a doctrinal shift from reactive defence to proactive, preventive, and integrated maritime strategy.





Historically, India’s coastal security framework has evolved more through adversity than anticipation. The establishment of the Coast Guard in 1978 was a milestone, but the absence of an integrated, multi-agency grid became evident in 1993 when the Mumbai serial blasts were facilitated by clandestine arms landings along the Maharashtra coast.





This forced recognition of the coastline as a critical security frontier and led to enhanced patrolling, though these measures remained incremental.





The Kargil conflict in 1999 triggered a broader reassessment of national security, including maritime dimensions. However, it was the 26/11 attacks that exposed the full extent of coastal lapses. The response was transformative, with initiatives such as the Coastal Security Scheme, Joint Operations Centres, the NC3I network, and the National Maritime Domain Awareness project strengthening infrastructure. Integration of marine police forces, coastal radar chains, and expanded surveillance capabilities further enhanced situational awareness.





Investments in offshore patrol vessels, reconnaissance aircraft, and platforms like the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region improved readiness.





Agreements to share white shipping information with multiple countries extended India’s reach beyond its waters. Collectively, these measures created a robust system, yet the orientation remains reactive.





Current success metrics—patrol hours logged, distances covered, contraband seized—reflect enforcement after threats materialise rather than prevention. A purely interdiction-based approach cannot ensure lasting outcomes.





A proactive strategy requires redefining objectives and metrics, focusing on sustained reductions in illegal activities, disruption of criminal networks, and resilience of coastal ecosystems. This acknowledges that maritime threats often stem from economic, social, and governance deficits on land.





Transforming coastal communities into active partners is central to this shift. Fishermen, harbour workers, and traders possess granular, real-time knowledge that technology cannot replicate.





A fisherman noticing an unfamiliar vessel or unusual patterns can provide critical early warnings. Institutionalising community intelligence through reporting mechanisms, legal protections, and prompt responses is a strategic imperative.





Depleting fish stocks, rising costs, limited credit, and lack of insurance push many towards smuggling. By investing in marine insurance, cooperative credit, and alternative livelihoods such as aquaculture and tourism, the state reduces incentives for criminal recruitment. Ministries of fisheries, finance, and labour thus become as critical to maritime security as defence and law enforcement.





Governance of littoral spaces also demands attention. Corruption within ports and harbours creates vulnerabilities, with illicit consignments posing risks equal to those evading detection at sea.





Strengthening oversight through biometric crew identification, universal vessel tracking, and independent audits of port authorities is essential.





Joint exercises involving the Navy, Coast Guard, and intelligence agencies are valuable, but their effectiveness depends on institutionalising lessons into daily operations. India’s vision of regional cooperation, articulated through SAGAR, provides a strong framework.





Yet operational reality requires deeper collaboration with neighbours through joint surveillance, coordinated enforcement, and shared intelligence. Without this, enforcement risks merely displacing criminal activity across borders.





The seas around India are increasingly contested, shaped by geopolitical tensions, economic competition, and transnational threats.





A reactive approach, however sophisticated, will always lag behind evolving challenges. India now faces a choice: continue refining reactive systems or embrace a transformative approach that anticipates and mitigates threats before they materialise.





This decision will determine not only the security of its coastline but also the resilience of its broader strategic and economic future.





Agencies







