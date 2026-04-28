Nabhastra Autonomous Dive and Recovery Kamikaze Drone





Visakhapatnam-based Nabhastra has achieved a significant milestone by successfully demonstrating its Autonomous Dive and Recovery Kamikaze Drone to the Indian Army.





This development underscores the growing emphasis on indigenous innovation in India’s defence sector, particularly in the domain of unmanned systems designed for specialised combat roles.





The drone is engineered to operate autonomously, combining dive and recovery capabilities with a kamikaze strike profile. This dual functionality allows it to execute precision attacks while retaining the ability to recover from missions, a feature that enhances both versatility and cost-effectiveness.





By integrating autonomous navigation and strike mechanisms, Nabhastra has created a platform that can adapt to diverse battlefield scenarios, offering the Army a tactical edge in asymmetric engagements.





The demonstration highlights the increasing role of Indian startups in strengthening the country’s defence ecosystem. Nabhastra’s achievement reflects the broader national drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, reducing dependency on imports and empowering domestic industry.





The successful trial also signals the readiness of indigenous firms to deliver mission-ready solutions aligned with modern operational demands.





For the Indian Army, the introduction of such autonomous kamikaze drones represents a strategic advancement. These systems can be deployed for high-value target neutralisation, surveillance, and precision strikes, thereby expanding operational flexibility. The dive and recovery capability ensures that the drone can be reused in certain mission profiles, optimising resources while maintaining combat effectiveness.





Nabhastra’s demonstration positions the company as a key contributor to India’s evolving drone warfare capabilities. It reinforces the narrative of indigenous innovation driving military modernisation and reflects the growing synergy between defence startups and the armed forces in shaping future combat doctrines.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







