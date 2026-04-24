



The TEJAS MK-2 fighter jet, developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency in partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, is now entering its final stretch before first flight.





Preparations are underway for taxi trials, one of the last milestones before the aircraft takes to the skies. Current timelines suggest a maiden flight by mid-2026, a landmark moment in India’s drive for defence self-reliance.





The programme has moved from design maturity into advanced ground validation. Engineers are conducting integration checks, system validation, and readiness assessments, including structural integrity, avionics testing, and flight control validation.





The first prototype will fly in primer paint, a deliberate choice to prioritise testing and iterative improvements over cosmetic finish, thereby accelerating development.





The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) is expediting the First Flight Clearance process, evaluating structural strength, safety compliance, avionics performance, and flight control systems.





This faster certification cycle reflects improved coordination between regulators and developers, addressing a historical bottleneck in Indian defence projects.





Taxi trials form the immediate hurdle before flight. These begin with low-speed runs to test steering, braking, and ground handling, followed by high-speed trials approaching take-off velocity without lifting off.





These tests validate aerodynamic behaviour and system responses under real-world conditions. Their successful completion will directly clear the path for the maiden flight.





The TEJAS MK-2 is powered by the GE F414-INS6 engine, offering significantly higher thrust than the F404 used in earlier variants.





India has secured full Transfer of Technology for this engine, enabling domestic manufacturing by the end of the decade. This development not only boosts aircraft performance but also strengthens India’s aerospace ecosystem and reduces reliance on imports.





Representing a major leap over the MK-1A, the MK-2 is a true medium-weight fighter. It features a larger airframe, increased fuel capacity, and a payload of around 6.5 tons across 11 hard-points. Advanced avionics, including the indigenous Uttam AESA radar, provide enhanced situational awareness and targeting precision.





An upgraded Digital Flight Control Computer improves handling and safety, while its combat range of over 1,500 kilometres enables deeper strike capability. Designed to carry a wide spectrum of modern weapons, the MK-2 bridges the gap between light fighters and heavier platforms like the Rafale.





For the Indian Air Force, the MK-2 is central to addressing squadron shortages. Between 110 and 120 aircraft are expected to be inducted, replacing ageing fleets such as the Jaguar, Mirage 2000, and MiG-29.





By filling the gap between current light fighters and future fifth-generation platforms, the MK-2 strengthens India’s air combat architecture.





Looking ahead, HAL has proposed Limited Series Production by 2029, subject to approvals. An accelerated induction strategy is also under consideration, with pre-production aircraft delivered early to the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment for concurrent operational evaluation. This approach could compress timelines between development and deployment, ensuring operational readiness.





As the TEJAS MK-2 nears its maiden flight, it stands as one of India’s most ambitious indigenous defence programs. More than a technological upgrade, it signals faster execution, closer industry-regulator collaboration, and deeper self-reliance.





If schedules hold, the MK-2 will not only enhance India’s air combat capabilities but also reshape the trajectory of its aerospace ecosystem.





Agencies











