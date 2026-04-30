



India’s defence establishment marked a significant milestone on 29 April when the Defence Research and Development Organisation, in collaboration with the Indian Navy, successfully carried out the maiden salvo launch of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Short Range from a helicopter platform.





The test, conducted off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal, involved two missiles fired in quick succession from the same helicopter. This achievement is notable for two reasons: the demonstration of salvo capability and the integration of crewless technology.





The salvo launch represents a breakthrough in naval strike tactics. Modern warships are increasingly equipped with advanced Close-In Weapon Systems designed to intercept single incoming missiles. By launching two missiles almost simultaneously, the Indian Navy has introduced saturation tactics into its arsenal.





This approach overwhelms enemy radar and interception systems, ensuring that even if one missile is neutralised, the other has a higher probability of striking its target. The result is a significant increase in the kill probability of the NASM-SR system, enhancing India’s maritime strike effectiveness.





This success in the air coincides with progress in ship design. Earlier in the week, the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory completed hydrodynamic testing for a new frontline warship project.





Using Computational Fluid Dynamics and experimental model testing, DRDO achieved parity with global standards in resistance and propulsion, seakeeping, and manoeuvrability. These advances improve fuel efficiency, stealth, and stability in rough waters, while also enhancing a vessel’s ability to evade torpedoes and aerial threats.





The salvo test also aligns with DRDO’s unveiling of advanced armoured platforms, both tracked and wheeled, featuring indigenously developed 30mm crewless turrets. By removing crew from the turret and housing them within the protected hull, survivability is greatly enhanced.





These platforms integrate 7.62 mm PKT guns and are configured to launch Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, offering versatile firepower. They meet STANAG Level 4 and 5 standards, providing modular protection against high-calibre rounds and mine blasts.





The broader significance of these developments lies in India’s pursuit of indigenisation. With the NASM-SR test, DRDO and the Navy are targeting 90% indigenous content in armoured platforms. The combination of air-launched saturation strike capability and advanced armoured vehicles demonstrates that India is moving beyond procurement to defining its own defence ecosystem.





For the first time, the hardware being delivered under the leadership of Dr Samir V Kamat represents a unified vision where hull, propulsion, turret, and missile are all indigenously developed components of a coherent strategy.





This integrated progress underscores India’s determination to strengthen its maritime and land-based defence capabilities through innovation and self-reliance.





The NASM-SR salvo launch is not just a technical achievement but a strategic leap, signalling India’s readiness to employ saturation tactics in naval warfare while simultaneously advancing its indigenous defence industry.





Agencies







