



The presentation highlights India’s advanced technology initiatives in the field of swarm drones, focusing on two distinct categories designed to enable collaborative combat.





On one side are attritable high-speed stealthy swarm drones, engineered with unique features that combine survivability, autonomy, and lethality.





These drones operate at high-performance subsonic speeds and achieve survivability through stealth shaping. They are designed with a high level of autonomy, capable of executing coordinated swarm missions, and can integrate sensors and warheads.





Their role as lethal sacrificial drones is emphasised, with the ability to retarget inflight and be produced in large numbers, ensuring scalability for battlefield deployment.





The mission profile of these attritable drones includes intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance functions, alongside Kamikaze roles. Their coordinated swarm missions and swarming operations underline their strategic utility in overwhelming adversary defences and conducting precision strikes.





The combination of ISR and kamikaze capabilities makes them versatile assets in both offensive and defensive scenarios, while their attritable nature ensures cost-effective deployment in large formations.





On the other side, the SWARM Loitering Munition UAV, referred to as SLMUAV, represents another critical strand of development. The image notes flight trials conducted in March 2025, signalling progress towards operational readiness.





These UAVs share mission characteristics with the attritable drones, including coordinated swarm missions, lethal sacrificial roles, inflight retargeting, and swarming operations. Their design reflects an emphasis on loitering capabilities, allowing them to remain in contested airspace until targets are identified, before executing precision strikes.





Together, these initiatives demonstrate a clear trajectory towards collaborative combat systems where autonomy, stealth, and swarm coordination converge. The attritable drones provide speed, survivability, and mass production potential, while the loitering munition UAVs add persistence and precision.





Both categories reinforce the concept of sacrificial lethality, where drones are designed to absorb risk while delivering decisive battlefield effects. The integration of sensors, warheads, and inflight retargeting capabilities ensures adaptability in dynamic combat environments.





India’s focus on swarm drone technology reflects a strategic recognition of future warfare trends, where distributed, autonomous systems can saturate enemy defences and operate collaboratively. The dual emphasis on attritable stealth drones and loitering munitions highlights a layered approach to drone warfare, combining speed, persistence, and autonomy.





These developments position India at the forefront of swarm combat innovation, with the potential to redefine aerial warfare through scalable, coordinated, and lethal drone systems.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







