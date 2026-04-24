



India and the United Kingdom have stepped up their security cooperation at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia, with the Strait of Hormuz crisis dominating discussions.





At the annual India–UK Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi, National Security Advisers Ajit Doval and Jonathan Powell agreed to intensify collaboration against terrorism, extremism, and pro-Khalistan elements.





Maritime security was a central theme, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to the India–UK Vision 2035 framework, which encompasses defence, technology, and broader security goals.





The talks underscored the urgency of the situation, as Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten global energy flows and directly impact India’s oil and gas imports. The seizure of two ships, including one bound for Gujarat, has effectively halted traffic through the critical waterway, which carries 20 per cent of global oil exports.





This disruption has driven Brent crude prices above $103 per barrel and unsettled India’s energy security, given that half of its LPG and crude imports originate from the Persian Gulf. While diversification of energy sources and a shift towards alternative fuels are being pursued, volatility in the markets is expected to continue.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that ten Indian ships have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, though fourteen remain in the Persian Gulf under close monitoring. Indian nationals aboard two foreign-owned vessels recently fired upon are reported safe, with New Delhi maintaining close contact with Iranian authorities to secure further safe passages.





The Indian Navy has played a pivotal role, escorting the crude tanker Desh Garima to Mumbai. Domestically, the government has sought to stabilise fuel prices through excise duty cuts, cushioning the impact of global turbulence.





Beyond immediate maritime concerns, the dialogue also advanced defence and technology cooperation. Both nations reviewed progress under the Technology Security Initiative, highlighting achievements in telecom, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence.





A landmark joint project is the Silicon Carbide-based semiconductor facility in Odisha, which will support sectors ranging from electric vehicles to defence applications.





The two sides also agreed to expand collaboration in quantum computing, biotechnology, advanced materials, and cybersecurity, aligning with India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





These efforts signal a deepening of strategic ties, with both countries positioning themselves to address not only current crises but also long-term technological and security challenges.





Agencies







