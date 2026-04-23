



The United States military has intercepted at least three Iranian‑flagged oil tankers in Asian waters, according to shipping and security sources.





These vessels were redirected away from positions near India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka as part of Washington’s ongoing blockade against Iranian maritime trade.





The blockade has been enforced while Iran has fired on ships to prevent them from sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway at the entrance to the Gulf. Nearly two months after the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran, peace talks remain stalled despite a fragile ceasefire.





The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted the supply of around one‑fifth of global oil and gas, triggering a severe energy crisis.





In recent days, U.S. forces have seized both an Iranian cargo ship and an oil tanker. Iran, in turn, announced that it had captured two container ships attempting to exit the Gulf via the strait after firing on them and another vessel, marking its first seizures since the war began.





Sources confirmed that the U.S. military has diverted at least three more Iranian‑flagged oil tankers in recent days. One of these was the Deep Sea super-tanker, partially loaded with crude, last tracked off Malaysia’s coast a week ago.





Another was the smaller Sevin, with a maximum capacity of one million barrels and carrying 65% of its load, last seen off Malaysia a month ago.





The third was the Dorena super-tanker, fully loaded with two million barrels of crude, last tracked off southern India three days ago. U.S. Central Command stated that the Dorena was under escort by a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean after attempting to breach the blockade.





Shipping sources also suggested that U.S. forces may have intercepted the Iranian‑flagged Derya tanker, which failed to discharge its cargo of Iranian oil in India before a waiver on Iranian crude purchases expired on Sunday.





The vessel was last seen off India’s western coast on Friday. Central Command further disclosed that since the start of the blockade, U.S. forces had directed 29 vessels to turn around or return to port.





However, the military has not listed all intercepted ships and did not respond to requests for comment regarding the Derya and the Deep Sea.





A third maritime security source indicated that U.S. forces are increasingly targeting Iranian ships in open waters away from the Strait of Hormuz to avoid the risks posed by floating mines during operations.





This strategy reflects Washington’s determination to extend enforcement beyond the Gulf and maintain pressure on Tehran’s maritime trade routes.





Reuters







