US Radar installation destroyed by Iranian drones and missiles in Qatar





Iran has reportedly acquired a Chinese spy satellite, significantly enhancing its ability to monitor and target U.S. military bases across the Middle East during the recent conflict.





According to the Financial Times, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force secretly obtained the TEE-01B satellite in late 2024, following its launch by the Chinese company Earth Eye Co.





Leaked Iranian military documents suggest that commanders directed the satellite to observe major U.S. military installations. The evidence cited includes time-stamped coordinate lists, satellite imagery, and orbital analysis. These images were allegedly captured in March, both before and after drone and missile strikes on the identified sites.





Reuters has stated that it could not independently verify the Financial Times’ report. Requests for comment were sent to the White House, CIA, Pentagon, China’s foreign affairs and defence ministries, Earth Eye Co, and Emposat, but none provided an immediate response.





The report further claims that the IRGC secured access to commercial ground stations operated by Emposat, a Beijing-based satellite control and data services provider. Emposat’s network spans Asia, Latin America, and other regions, giving Iran broader operational reach in handling satellite data.





This revelation comes amid heightened tensions, with missiles being launched from Iran towards Israel following joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian targets.





The alleged satellite acquisition underscores the growing complexity of regional conflicts, where advanced surveillance technology is increasingly shaping military strategies.





Reuters







