



SkyRoot has achieved a significant milestone in its preparations for launch with the successful completion of the Nozzle Actuator-in-Loop Simulation (AILS).





This exercise was conducted by the Avionics and Integration teams, marking a critical step in validating the rocket’s steering mechanisms and flight computer under simulated flight conditions.





The nozzle actuators, which are responsible for steering the rocket during flight, were tested in conjunction with the flight computer. By running them together in a simulated environment, the teams were able to replicate conditions as close to actual flight as possible while remaining on the ground. This allowed them to observe and confirm the behaviour of these systems in a controlled yet realistic setting.





During the simulation, the actuators and the flight computer worked seamlessly in sync, performing exactly as designed. Their coordination is essential for ensuring the rocket can be guided accurately during its mission. The test also demonstrated that the systems remained stable throughout, a crucial requirement for reliable performance during launch and flight.





This successful outcome provides confidence in the readiness of the rocket’s guidance and control systems. It represents a vital step forward in the overall launch campaign, ensuring that the integration of hardware and software components is robust and dependable.





Agencies







