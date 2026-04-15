



Mumbai-based Tecknotrove Systems has emerged as a leader in advanced defence simulation, developing cutting-edge training simulators for MANPADS (Man-Portable Air Defence Systems).





These simulators are designed to replicate real-world battlefield conditions, offering armed forces a safe yet highly realistic environment to train personnel in handling sophisticated weaponry.





Tecknotrove Systems, headquartered in Mumbai, is recognised as Asia’s largest manufacturer of training simulators and simulation solutions. The company has built its reputation on innovation and research, consistently delivering customised simulation technologies tailored to the operational needs of defence forces.





Its MANPADS simulators are part of a broader portfolio of defence training solutions that include military vehicle simulators, firearms training systems, and advanced combat weapon simulators.





The MANPADS simulators developed by Tecknotrove are designed to immerse trainees in virtual battlefield scenarios. These systems replicate the complexities of real combat environments, enabling personnel to practise detection, targeting, and engagement procedures without the risks associated with live weapon training.





By simulating the dynamics of missile launch and tracking, the technology helps operators build proficiency in decision-making under pressure, while reducing costs and enhancing safety.





Beyond MANPADS, Tecknotrove’s defence portfolio includes simulators for small arms firing, combat weapon training, and military vehicle operations. These simulators are engineered to improve productivity, safety, and cost efficiency, while preparing teams for diverse operational challenges.





The company’s expertise lies in analysing client requirements and delivering bespoke solutions that yield measurable results.





Tecknotrove’s simulators are not limited to defence applications. The firm also designs training systems for aviation, mining, logistics, and industrial sectors. Examples include forklift simulators, drilling simulators, and airside vehicle training systems.





This diversification underscores the company’s ability to adapt simulation technologies across industries, reinforcing its position as a global leader in critical training applications.





The development of MANPADS simulators reflects Tecknotrove’s strategic commitment to supporting modern defence forces. With increasing emphasis on advanced air defence capabilities, such simulators provide a vital tool for training personnel in the use of portable missile systems.





They allow operators to rehearse complex scenarios, from identifying aerial threats to executing precise engagements, all within a controlled and repeatable environment.





By combining technical accuracy with immersive realism, Tecknotrove’s MANPADS simulators contribute to strengthening national defence preparedness. They reduce reliance on costly live-fire exercises, minimise risks to personnel, and ensure that operators are mission-ready. This innovation highlights India’s growing role in defence technology development, with Tecknotrove at the forefront of simulation-based training solutions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







