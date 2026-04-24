



Lockheed Martin has positioned its S-92 helicopter as a leading contender for India’s forthcoming VVIP transport requirements, specifically aimed at Head of State and high-profile missions.





The aerospace giant is underscoring the aircraft’s impeccable safety record, global operational success, and its strong “Make in India” credentials through its partnership with the TATA Group.





While maintaining its usual discretion on active negotiations, Lockheed Martin has openly described the S-92 as an ideal fit for India’s most sensitive aviation duties, ensuring the platform remains prominent in any imminent procurement decisions.





The S-92, developed by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, is a heavy-lift rotorcraft with more than two decades of proven service. Over 300 units have been delivered worldwide, collectively amassing over 2.6 million flight hours.





For VVIP operations, where redundancy, security, and mission assurance are paramount, the helicopter’s reliability stands as its strongest credential. It is powered by twin General Electric CT7-8A turboshaft engines, providing the endurance and power required for secure, long-range travel.





The aircraft is already trusted by 13 nations to transport their top leaders, with the VH-92 “Marine One” variant serving as the official transport for the President of the United States. In 2025, a 14th nation placed an order for two additional S-92s, reinforcing the platform’s global credibility.





India’s market appeal lies in the helicopter’s deep local manufacturing footprint. Every cabin for the global S-92 fleet is produced in Hyderabad by TATA-Sikorsky Aerospace Limited (TSAL), a joint venture established in 2009.





The venture achieved complete indigenous cabin production more than a decade ago, embedding India firmly within Sikorsky’s international supply chain. Selecting the S-92 would therefore align closely with the government’s domestic manufacturing initiatives and bolster the local defence sector.





Beyond VVIP transport, the S-92’s versatility is a major advantage. It is widely used for offshore energy logistics, ferrying personnel to remote oil rigs, but also excels in search and rescue, heavy cargo transport, and emergency medical services.





This multi-role adaptability ensures cost-effective utilisation across diverse mission profiles. The helicopter meets Category A (Class 1) performance standards and features a flaw-tolerant design, enabling safe flight even after an engine failure, further strengthening its safety credentials.





Comparison of VVIP Options





Feature Sikorsky S-92 (Lockheed Martin) Indian Context Manufacturing 100% of cabins built in Hyderabad (TSAL) Direct "Make in India" link Engine Twin GE CT7-8A turboshafts High-altitude/Hot weather performance Safety Triple-redundant DC power & hydraulics Essential for VVIP redundancy Capacity Large "stand-up" cabin (6 ft height) Enhanced comfort and emergency egress





Lockheed Martin also offers a comprehensive global maintenance network, with service hubs across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, supported by round-the-clock customer assistance.





For VVIP fleets where downtime is unacceptable, this infrastructure provides rapid maintenance and parts support, ensuring peak operational readiness.





India’s ageing Mi-17 fleet has prompted periodic reviews of its VVIP helicopter requirements, with future acquisitions expected to demand advanced avionics, superior safety measures, and extended range.





With its extensive global service record and entrenched industrial presence in India, the S-92 is positioning itself as a strong candidate to meet these demands.





Agencies







