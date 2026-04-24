



Lyte Aviation, a UK-based aerospace start-up, has announced a significant milestone with a €500 million conditional order for its proposed “flying hospital” aircraft.





The London-registered developer of hybrid hydrogen-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft confirmed that Mumbai-India based leasing firm Vman Aviation has signed a conditional purchase agreement for 10 of its SkyClinic aircraft, intended for deployment in India.





The SkyClinic is designed to deliver surgical care in remote or disaster-affected regions without the need for traditional infrastructure. This order, structured around milestone-linked deposits totalling €10 million, contributes to Lyte’s stated €1.42 billion in pre-orders across its portfolio.





However, the company clarified that these remain conditional, with further details on conversion to firm contracts yet to be disclosed.





Lyte Aviation’s CEO, Freshta Farzam, explained that details of the agreement will be published progressively. She noted that the next step for the company is the development of a subscale prototype, following the completion of its preliminary design review last year.





The SkyClinic is positioned alongside Lyte’s SkyBus passenger aircraft and SkyTruck cargo variant, all of which are based on a shared platform architecture.





Founded in 2023, Lyte has consistently emphasised ambitions to scale hybrid hydrogen-electric aviation for regional transport, focusing on larger aircraft and proven configurations rather than smaller battery-electric air taxis.





Farzam acknowledged the lengthy certification pathway ahead, stating that the UK Civil Aviation Authority would act as the lead regulator, while the company also draws on expertise from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration.





She suggested that Lyte assumes around three years to assemble its full-scale prototype, followed by another three to four years ideally for certification, pointing to potential entry into service in the early 2030s.





The company also highlighted ongoing design refinements. Farzam revealed that the technical team has reduced weight and simplified the propulsion system, cutting the number of wing-mounted engines from eight to four.





She added that a further announcement is expected on a new powertrain integrating hydrogen fuel cells and electric propulsion, alongside conventional elements.





Agencies







