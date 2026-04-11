

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday that extensive coordination is currently underway to protect and facilitate the movement of Indian citizens across the Gulf and West Asia.

These efforts come in response to persistent airspace restrictions and significant operational disruptions throughout the region.

During an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan revealed that approximately 8,43,000 passengers have returned to India from the region since 28 February. This figure highlights the scale of the sustained evacuation and travel facilitation managed by Indian missions abroad.





The Indian government is maintaining a close watch on the shifting situation across West Asia. A dedicated mechanism has been established for rapid coordination, featuring a special control room within the Ministry that operates in constant tandem with international missions.





To ensure a seamless flow of information and support for returning citizens, the MEA is in regular contact with state governments and Union Territories. The primary focus of these efforts remains the safety, security, and general welfare of the substantial Indian community living in the affected areas.





Indian missions and posts have established round-the-clock helplines to provide proactive assistance. Updated advisories are being issued frequently, containing vital details regarding local government protocols, the status of travel and flights, and available consular services.





Furthermore, the MEA is engaging directly with Indian community associations, professional bodies, and various companies. This collaboration ensures that real-time updates regarding flight statuses are disseminated efficiently to all relevant stakeholders.





While regional disruptions remain a challenge, limited commercial and non-scheduled flights are still functioning in several Gulf nations. For instance, non-scheduled commercial flights continue to run between India and the UAE based on specific safety and operational assessments.





On the day of the briefing alone, roughly 95 flights were expected to depart from the UAE for India. Services are also maintained from Saudi Arabia and Oman to various Indian cities, while Qatari airspace is currently partially open, with Qatar Airways scheduled to operate eight to ten flights.





In contrast, Kuwaiti airspace remains closed to traffic. Consequently, carriers such as Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are running non-scheduled services for Indian nationals by rerouting them through Dammam in Saudi Arabia.





Although Bahrain’s airspace is officially open and Gulf Air plans to start limited direct operations soon, the carrier is currently using Dammam Airport as a hub. The MEA continues to assist citizens in Bahrain by facilitating travel through Saudi Arabia.





Evacuation efforts are also intensifying in more volatile parts of West Asia. The Indian Embassy in Tehran has successfully facilitated the movement of 2,180 nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for their final journey home, a group that includes 981 students and 657 fishermen.





Within the broader conflict zone, Israeli airspace is only partially open with restricted operations, prompting the MEA to facilitate travel for citizens via Georgia and Egypt. Meanwhile, although Iraqi airspace is open, operations remain restricted, and Indian nationals are being assisted with travel routes through Jordan and Saudi Arabia.





ANI







