



In a landmark development for internal security, Telangana has been officially declared free of Naxalite activity following the surrender of 42 active cadres. Telangana Director General of Police, B Shivadhar Reddy, confirmed the state's transition to a Naxal-free status, noting that there is no longer any armed Maoist presence within its borders.





This significant shift comes after 42 members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) decided to lay down their arms and reintegrate into mainstream society.





Among those who surrendered was Sodi Malla, a commander of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), representing a major blow to the insurgent hierarchy. According to the DGP, this wave of surrenders signifies that the Telangana State Committee has been completely dismantled. The collapse of this organisational structure effectively ends the co-ordinated operational capacity of the Maoist movement within the state.





The surrender was accompanied by a substantial handover of weaponry and resources. The authorities recovered 36 firearms, which included high-calibre equipment such as five AK-47 rifles and four Self-Loading Rifles (SLR).





In addition to the long arms, the cadres turned over two country-made grenades and a significant stockpile of 1,007 live rounds of ammunition of various calibres.





Beyond the military hardware, the police also took possession of 800 grams of gold from the surrendering group. The state’s security apparatus is now leveraging the knowledge of these former insurgents to enhance public safety.





Specifically, the police are utilising the assistance of the surrendered Maoists to locate and safely remove Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that had been planted by the extremists across various terrains.





This final group of 42 is part of a broader trend of attrition within the movement over the last two years. Data reveals that between 2024 and 2026, a total of 761 Maoists have surrendered to the Telangana Police. During this period, the state has successfully recovered 302 firearms, marking the conclusion of a concerted effort to pacify the region and ensure long-term stability.





Agencies







