



India’s diplomatic machinery is in full swing as the Ministry of External Affairs revealed details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone call with US President Donald Trump amid the ongoing Iran War 2026.





The conversation centred on securing the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring regional stability, while Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri intensified outreach to Gulf nations to safeguard energy supplies and protect Indian citizens.





The Ministry of External Affairs disclosed that the high-level phone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump was focused on the escalating crisis in West Asia. Both leaders discussed the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route, and emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to maintain freedom of navigation and regional stability.





The call underscored India’s concern over the potential disruption of energy flows and the wider impact on global trade.





Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has been actively engaging with Gulf counterparts to reinforce India’s diplomatic presence in the region. His outreach is aimed at ensuring the safety of Indian nationals living and working in Gulf countries, many of whom could be directly affected by the conflict.





Jaishankar’s efforts also highlight India’s balancing act between maintaining strong ties with the United States and preserving its longstanding relationships with Gulf nations.





Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has simultaneously stepped up dialogue with Gulf energy suppliers. His focus has been on securing uninterrupted oil supplies to India, which remains heavily dependent on imports from the region. Puri’s engagement reflects the urgency of safeguarding India’s energy security at a time when global oil markets are under severe strain due to the war.





The diplomatic push comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, where the Iran War 2026 has already disrupted shipping routes and heightened fears of a broader regional conflict. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes, has become a flashpoint, with concerns that any prolonged instability could severely impact global energy prices and trade flows.





India’s actions demonstrate a careful balancing of strategic interests. On one hand, New Delhi is working closely with Washington to ensure maritime security and regional stability. On the other, it is engaging Gulf nations to protect its energy lifelines and safeguard the welfare of millions of Indian citizens in the region. This dual-track approach reflects India’s pragmatic diplomacy in navigating a volatile geopolitical environment.





The outreach by Jaishankar and Puri also signals India’s intent to play a proactive role in shaping regional dynamics rather than being a passive observer. By engaging multiple stakeholders, India is positioning itself as a responsible actor committed to stability and security in West Asia, while simultaneously protecting its national interests.





The developments underline the gravity of the situation in the Gulf and the potential global repercussions of the Iran War 2026. For India, the stakes are particularly high given its reliance on Gulf energy supplies and the large diaspora in the region. The government’s swift diplomatic response highlights the urgency of mitigating risks and ensuring preparedness for any escalation.





ANI







