



NewSpace Research and Technologies is advancing work on vertical take-off interceptor drones, drawing inspiration from Ukrainian battlefield successes. These systems are designed to provide India with agile, autonomous aerial defence capabilities, particularly suited for contested environments.





NewSpace Research and Technologies, based in Bengaluru, has positioned itself as India’s fastest-growing aerospace and defence R&D company. Its vision is to lead in unmanned aerospace systems for the global market.





The company’s portfolio includes heterogeneous UAVs capable of parallel tasking, dynamic re-tasking, and self-healing swarm operations. These drones are built around advanced intelligent mesh networks, offering a service ceiling of 20,000 feet and a radius of 50 kilometres.





Among its notable platforms are the BELUGA hybrid multi-rotor UAV, the NIMBUS multi-purpose electric UAV, and the MACKEREL loitering munition UAV. Each system is tailored for endurance, versatility, or precision strike roles. The NIMBUS-SCOPE tethered electric UAV further demonstrates the company’s focus on adaptable mission sets.





The vertical take-off interceptor drones under development are conceptually aligned with Ukrainian battlefield models, which have proven effective against Russian aerial threats. These drones are expected to provide rapid-response interception, leveraging vertical launch capability to operate from confined or dispersed locations. Such a design reduces dependency on traditional runways and enhances survivability in contested zones.





Parallel to this, NewSpace is also developing the Abhimanyu drone, intended as a naval loyal wingman. This AI-driven stealth drone is being designed to integrate into carrier air wings by 2026, supporting MiG-29K and Rafale-M fighters.





With air-to-air kill capability, low radar cross-section, and jet propulsion, Abhimanyu represents India’s entry into the global trend of deploying loyal wingman drones alongside crewed aircraft.





The synergy between interceptor drones and loyal wingman platforms reflects India’s broader ambition to modernise its airpower. Vertical take-off interceptors will strengthen homeland and frontline defence against UAVs and cruise missiles, while loyal wingman drones will extend the reach and survivability of naval aviation. Together, they embody a shift towards autonomous, networked, and resilient aerial systems.





NewSpace’s emphasis on swarm intelligence and autonomous collaboration suggests that these interceptor drones will not operate in isolation. Instead, they will be integrated into larger unmanned networks, capable of coordinated defence and offensive manoeuvres. This approach mirrors Ukrainian innovations, where swarms of drones have been used to overwhelm adversary systems.





The development of such systems also highlights India’s growing self-reliance in defence technology.





By indigenously creating advanced UAVs, India reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and positions itself as a competitive player in the global unmanned systems market. The vertical take-off interceptor drones, in particular, could become a cornerstone of India’s layered air defence strategy.





Agencies







