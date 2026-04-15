



Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani) has achieved a significant milestone in the aerospace sector by supplying 600 isothermally forged discs for aero engines.





These discs are critical components in the manufacture of advanced aircraft engines, where precision, durability, and performance are paramount.





The delivery underscores Midhani’s growing role in supporting India’s aerospace industry and its commitment to producing high-quality materials for strategic applications.





Isothermal forging is a highly specialised process that ensures uniformity and strength in components subjected to extreme conditions. By mastering this technique, Midhani has demonstrated its capability to meet stringent aerospace standards.





The forged discs are designed to withstand high stress and temperature variations, making them indispensable for modern aero engines. This achievement reflects both technological expertise and the company’s ability to scale production to meet demanding requirements.





The supply of 600 discs highlights Midhani’s contribution to self-reliance in defence and aerospace manufacturing. It reduces dependence on imports and strengthens India’s indigenous capabilities in critical technologies.





The accomplishment also aligns with national objectives of enhancing domestic production in strategic sectors, particularly in aerospace and defence, where reliability and performance are non-negotiable.





Midhani’s success in delivering these forged discs is not only a testament to its technical prowess but also a signal of its readiness to support future aerospace projects. The company’s ability to consistently produce and supply such components will play a vital role in advancing India’s aerospace ambitions.





This milestone reinforces Midhani’s position as a trusted supplier of specialised materials and components for high-performance applications.





Agencies







