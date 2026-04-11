



Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Friday, 10 April 2026, that India’s major ports have successfully cleared approximately 90% of the cargo backlog resulting from recent geopolitical disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.





The Minister attributed this rapid return to normalcy to the timely interventions and constant oversight provided by the Ministry.





The logistical bottleneck was exemplified by the arrival of the Green Asha, an India-flagged LPG vessel. After successfully navigating the Strait of Hormuz, the ship moored at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority’s liquid berth in Mumbai, which is operated by a partnership between BPCL and IOCL, on 9 April 2026.





During a high-level review meeting involving senior officials and various port authorities, Mr Sonowal observed that while the evolving situation in West Asia had initially hindered vessel traffic and cargo flow, proactive and coordinated measures were implemented to ensure trade remained resilient. He expressed satisfaction that these actions allowed for rapid stabilisation with minimal overall impact on national commerce.





Sonowal commended the dedication of port authorities and workers, noting that their efforts were instrumental in preventing severe congestion during a critical window of global uncertainty. The Minister reviewed the specific operational status of each port, praising the efficiency with which the backlog was handled across the board.





Beyond operational logistics, the Minister emphasised the welfare of trade stakeholders. He asserted that the government’s priority remains protecting the interests of exporters, importers, and logistics providers. To this end, he issued a directive ensuring that financial relief measures, such as concessions on reefer charges and waivers on ground rent, are passed on to the relevant parties without any delay.





Furthermore, Sonowal issued a stern instruction to the Directorate General of Shipping regarding the transparency of shipping costs. He stated firmly that the crisis must not be exploited for profiteering, demanding that all charges be clearly documented and monitored to safeguard the integrity of India’s trade interests.





Reports from the meeting confirmed that vital hubs, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Deendayal Port Authority, Mumbai Port, and New Mangalore Port Authority, have now largely cleared their stranded cargo. This was achieved through a combination of enhanced yard capacity, innovative operational strategies, and highly coordinated logistics planning.





Concluding the review, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to maintain a robust maritime sector. He pledged that the Ministry would continue its close monitoring of the situation to ensure that Indian supply chains remain resilient in the face of ongoing global challenges.





Agencies







