



In a report by NDTV web portal, it is noted that Iran is facing a serious challenge in reopening the Strait of Hormuz for international shipping, as it has lost track of the mines it planted in the waterway last month.





According to U.S. officials cited by the New York Times, Tehran’s inability to locate all the mines has created a self‑inflicted obstacle, complicating peace talks with Washington in Islamabad.





The situation is particularly sensitive given President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran to quickly reopen the chokepoint, which carries around a fifth of the world’s oil supply.





The mines were laid by small boats soon after joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes across Iran, which followed stalled nuclear negotiations and accusations that Tehran had resumed nuclear activities. Reports suggest that Iran may not have properly recorded the placement of the mines, and in some cases, the mines were positioned in ways that allowed them to drift, making recovery even more difficult.





U.S. officials described the mining operation as “haphazard,” raising concerns about maritime safety. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery for global energy, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is especially vital for India, which relies on the passage for 80 per cent of its energy imports.





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had earlier warned that ships passing through the strait risked colliding with sea mines. At the same time, it left another passage open for vessels willing to pay a toll. This dual approach highlighted both the strategic intent and the operational recklessness of the mining campaign.





Earlier this week, Iran agreed to fully reopen Hormuz as part of a ceasefire with the United States, just hours before Trump’s deadline. However, its inability to clear the waterway quickly forced Tehran to announce alternative routes for shipping. In a statement, the Revolutionary Guards instructed vessels to use designated entry and exit points to avoid the risk of mines in the main channel.





The announcement underscores the precarious balance between Iran’s military tactics and its diplomatic commitments. With sanctions waivers on Russian and Iranian oil nearing expiry, the uncertainty surrounding Hormuz adds further pressure to global markets already weighing supply risks and policy shifts.





NDTV







