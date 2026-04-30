



As stated in a report by NDTV, Pakistan’s decision to grant Iran six overland transit routes has sparked sharp criticism in Washington, with accusations that Islamabad is undermining President Donald Trump’s strategy of maximum economic pressure.





The move allows Tehran to bypass the US naval blockade of its ports and sustain its oil trade by shifting cargo through land corridors to Russia, China, and other destinations.





Derek J Grossman, a US national security expert, warned that the development effectively punches a hole in Trump’s counter-blockade strategy. He argued that Pakistan, while acting as a mediator, is simultaneously enabling Iran to resist American pressure.





In a post on X, he accused Islamabad of “double-dealing” and said the administration now faces a serious challenge as its ally appears to be helping Tehran circumvent sanctions.





The criticism adds to growing doubts about Pakistan’s credibility as a mediator. Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, recently described Pakistan as “not trustworthy” and questioned its ability to act as a reliable intermediary.





Iran too has expressed scepticism, with Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, acknowledging Pakistan as a “good friend” but insisting it is not a suitable intermediary, accusing Islamabad of leaning towards American interests.





Trump’s strategy hinges on inflicting economic pain through a prolonged blockade, aiming to force Tehran into accepting US demands and ending the war on Washington’s terms.





The president has instructed his administration to prepare for an extended standoff, framing the conflict as a test of wills.





Yet Pakistan’s move threatens to weaken this approach. According to a Dawn report, more than 3,000 cargo containers bound for Iran are currently awaiting clearance at Pakistani ports. With the new routes, these shipments could be transported overland, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz and undermining the blockade’s effectiveness.





NDTV







