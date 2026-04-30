



The Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with SpaceFields to advance indigenous manufacturing for aerospace and defence.





This partnership is designed to leverage CMTI’s established expertise in precision engineering and materials science to enhance sovereign capabilities in advanced manufacturing, directly supporting India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.





The collaboration is strategically aligned, bringing together CMTI’s strengths in sensors, material characterisation, and precision machine tools with SpaceFields’ focus on next-generation propulsion technologies.





This synergy is expected to accelerate innovation and strengthen India’s technological base in critical sectors. By combining these complementary areas of expertise, the partnership aims to deliver advanced engineering solutions that are both innovative and domestically produced.





The targeted sectors of cooperation are aerospace and defence, where the need for indigenous technological capabilities is particularly acute. The partnership is intended to reduce reliance on external sources and foster homegrown solutions that meet the demanding requirements of these industries.





In doing so, it will contribute to the creation of high-quality, indigenous technology that reflects India’s growing competence in advanced engineering.





A key aspect of the collaboration is its emphasis on precision engineering and material development. By focusing on these areas, CMTI and SpaceFields aim to boost innovation and ensure that the technologies developed are robust, reliable, and suited to the exacting standards of aerospace and defence applications.





This approach underscores the importance of building a strong domestic manufacturing infrastructure capable of supporting national objectives.





The initiative also aligns with the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ broader goal of nurturing research and development while strengthening industrial technology through strategic collaborations.





By fostering partnerships such as this, the Ministry seeks to create an ecosystem where advanced manufacturing can thrive, ultimately contributing to India’s journey towards self-reliance in critical technology domains.





This MoU represents a significant step in reinforcing India’s manufacturing infrastructure and advancing its national objectives. It highlights the importance of collaborative efforts between government-backed institutions and private enterprises in achieving technological self-sufficiency and securing the country’s strategic interests.





Agencies







