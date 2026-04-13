



Pakistan is currently working tirelessly to mend the diplomatic rift between the United States and Iran following a marathon 21-hour negotiation session in Islamabad that concluded without a formal agreement.





Despite the lack of an immediate breakthrough in this historic direct engagement, Pakistani officials have urged both Washington and Tehran to maintain a constructive outlook.





Islamabad remains committed to preserving the fragile ceasefire and ensuring that the hard-won channels of communication remain functional to prevent further regional escalation.





The atmosphere has grown increasingly fraught as Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament who led the delegation, struck a defiant tone upon his return.





Ghalibaf dismissed ongoing Western pressure and issued a stern warning to the United States, suggesting that any further provocations would result in a "bigger lesson" for Washington. He emphasised that while Iran is prepared for logical discourse, it will not yield to threats or intimidation, further complicating the prospects for a swift resolution.





In a slight contrast to the legislative defiance, the Iranian presidency has signalled that the door to diplomacy is not entirely closed. Tehran has indicated a willingness to return to the negotiating table provided there is a fundamental shift in the American approach to the standoff.





This openness, however, remains contingent on the US addressing Iranian demands, which reportedly include the unfreezing of assets and a more balanced framework for discussing regional security.





The urgency of Pakistan’s mediation has been heightened by recent provocative remarks from Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s assertion that the U.S. Navy would move to blockade the vital waterway to ensure it remains open has reignited fears of a maritime conflict.





This escalation in rhetoric, combined with the primary sticking point of Iran's nuclear ambitions, has left the international community on edge as the April 22 ceasefire deadline approaches.





Agencies







