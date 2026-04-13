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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has projected a future where India achieves total self-reliance in the defence sector, positioning the nation among the world's most prominent global powers.





Speaking at an event in Lucknow dedicated to the felicitation of war heroes and Veer Naris, the minister expressed immense confidence in the current trajectory of the country's military-industrial capabilities.





The Union Minister provided significant statistical evidence of this growth, noting that domestic defence production reached a milestone of ₹1.51 lakh Crores during the 2024-25 fiscal year. This record-breaking figure underscores the increasing capacity of Indian industries to meet the requirements of the armed forces internally.





In addition to domestic achievements, Singh highlighted a remarkable surge in international trade, with defence exports hitting an all-time high of ₹38,424 Crores in the 2025-26 financial year. He described these achievements as foundational elements of a broader mission to build an empowered and autonomous India that no longer relies on foreign imports for its security needs.





The minister specifically pointed to the strategic role of Uttar Pradesh in this transformation, noting that Lucknow has been designated as a major Defence Node alongside the cities of Agra and Kanpur. This regional focus is central to the government's plan to decentralise and boost manufacturing across various hubs.





A key highlight mentioned during the address was the successful production of BrahMos missiles within Lucknow. Singh proudly stated that the very first batch of these Lucknow-made missiles has already been delivered to the Indian Army, marking a tangible success for the city’s industrial contributions.





Furthermore, the minister revealed that the city is becoming a bustling centre for military manufacturing, with numerous small and large-scale factories currently being established.





These facilities are dedicated to producing a wide range of defence equipment, further cementing Lucknow's status as a critical player in the national security infrastructure.





The felicitation ceremony was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Following the formal proceedings, both leaders attended the Shaurya Smriti laser light and sound show in the state capital, a programme designed to honour the bravery and memory of the nation’s soldiers.





ANI







