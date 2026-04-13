

High-stakes diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Iran, hosted in Islamabad, have collapsed after hours of intense deliberation. United States President Donald Trump announced the breakdown of the summit on Sunday, attributing the failure to Tehran’s absolute refusal to abandon its nuclear program.

Despite what was described as significant progress on various other fronts, the nuclear deadlock proved to be an insurmountable barrier for the American administration.





The talks were facilitated through the diplomatic efforts of the Pakistani leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir. President Trump detailed the proceedings in a series of lengthy posts on Truth Social, describing the negotiations as long and arduous, stretching across nearly twenty hours of discussion.





He noted that while a majority of points were agreed upon, the lack of movement on the nuclear issue rendered the entire dialogue unsuccessful.





According to the President, the points of agreement reached during the summit were, in many ways, preferable to continuing military operations to their final conclusion.





However, he maintained that no concessions mattered if nuclear power remained in the hands of what he described as volatile and unpredictable people. He reaffirmed his long-standing position that Iran would never be permitted to possess a nuclear weapon.





The American delegation in Islamabad included Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner. These representatives engaged with senior Iranian officials, including Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri.





Although Trump characterised the tone of these interactions as respectful and even friendly, he lamented that the Iranian side remained unyielding on the single most important issue.





In the immediate wake of the diplomatic collapse, President Trump announced a significant escalation in American military posture within the West Asia region.





He accused Iran of engaging in "world extortion" by creating uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz, specifically by suggesting the presence of naval mines to disrupt international shipping. Consequently, the United States Navy has been ordered to secure the waterway and begin the process of clearing suspected mines.





The President has also authorised a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, targeting any and all ships attempting to enter or exit the passage. This operation is set to begin shortly, with the ultimate goal of returning the strait to a state where all vessels are allowed free passage without Iranian interference.





Trump criticised Tehran for failing to keep the critical shipping lane open and for allegedly demanding illegal tolls from commercial vessels.





Furthermore, US forces have been instructed to seek and interdict any vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran, asserting that those who pay such fees will not be granted safe passage.





The President issued a stern warning that any Iranian forces who fire upon American assets or peaceful commercial vessels would be "blown to hell." He suggested that other nations might eventually join this effort to end the perceived extortion of the global community.





Agencies







