Sergio Gor speaking with NDTV's veteran defence & strategic affairs journalist Vishnu Som

The United States has expressed openness to India playing a role in efforts to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but stressed that the decision rests entirely with New Delhi. Speaking to NDTV , US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Washington would welcome India’s involvement, just as it has welcomed contributions from other nations.

He emphasised that the question of participation is ultimately for India to decide, adding that the whole world can have a role in the peace process, and that includes India.





Ambassador Gor clarified that President Donald Trump is not being selective about which countries can help bring the conflict to a close. He noted that the president welcomes everybody who wishes to be involved and contribute to peace efforts.





Gor’s remarks came shortly after his return from Washington, where he met with senior members of the US administration, including the commerce secretary, treasury officials, the US Trade Representative, the Department of Defence, and President Trump himself.





The envoy hinted at forthcoming announcements on trade and bilateral issues, describing them as “big-ticket items,” though he declined to provide specifics. He suggested that news could emerge within days but said it was not for him to disclose at that moment.





He also confirmed that Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken for around 40 minutes, and revealed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would visit India next month ahead of Trump’s planned visit.





Prime Minister Modi later posted on X that he had received a call “from my friend President Donald Trump.” Modi said they reviewed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation across various sectors and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





He added that they discussed the situation in West Asia and highlighted the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure. Gor responded by describing the call as very positive and productive.





Without directly naming Iran, Gor accused one country of holding the Strait of Hormuz hostage. He stressed that these are international waters and no nation should be able to blockade the world. He explained that Washington has been urging all nations, including India, to press for the reopening of the waterway.





His comments came as tensions between the US and Iran escalated further, with Washington declaring a blockade of Iran’s ports and Tehran threatening strikes across the region. Pakistan, meanwhile, said it was working to bring the sides together for another round of talks, with officials describing the effort as part of an ongoing diplomatic process.





Despite the blockade, three chemical and oil tankers previously sanctioned by the US for dealings with Iran managed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the week. The vessels included Rich Starry, formerly known as Full Star, which was blacklisted in 2023 for helping Tehran evade energy sanctions. The other two tankers, Murlikishan and Elpis, also crossed the waterway using Iran-approved routes.





The US military’s blockade of Iranian ports and the heightened tensions in the strait are expected to block around two million barrels of Iranian oil per day. This disruption will tighten global supply and drive up petroleum prices further.





In the past week alone, Brent crude oil prices have surged by 6.5 per cent, reaching nearly $98 per barrel. President Trump has insisted that the US will not allow any ships to pay Iran a toll for passage through the strait, reinforcing Washington’s hard line on the issue.





NDTV







